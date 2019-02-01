Chuck's Daily Check In - 02.01.19

The Bulls enjoyed a full day off in Miami. It was a day for some to rest and recover, for others, it was spending time with family and friends before resuming the NBA grind Saturday in Charlotte.

Lauri Markkanen is enjoying a productive week registering three straight double-double games averaging 17 points and 15 rebounds in that span. Bobby Portis has enjoyed a solid road trip, fresh off a 26 points effort at Miami. Kris Dunn is coming off a 14-5-8 game against the Heat.

The Bulls have played with effort on this mini road swing and could have won the Nets game had it not been for free throws/turnovers.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The Knicks acquired guard Dennis Smith Jr., center DeAndre Jordan, guard/forward Wesley Matthews and two future first round draft picks from Dallas in exchange for forward Kristaps Porzingis, and guards Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee. Porzingis has missed the entire season recovering from last year’s ACL injury.

Charles Barkley wants Commissioner Adam Silver to block any trade where Anthony Davis ends up on the Lakers.

Milwaukee 105, Toronto 92. Big time road victory for the Bucks. Milwaukee ends Toronto’s ten game home win streak. It was the Bucks second win in Toronto this season. Milwaukee Head Coach Mike Budenholzer and his staff will coach Team Giannis in the All Star Game.

Philadelphia 113, Golden State 104. Joel Embiid 26 points 20 rebounds—8 turnovers..but hey, when you win.....Steph Curry netted 41. Golden State’s 11 game winning streak came to an end. The 76ers totaled 16 OR against the Warriors.

San Antonio 117, Brooklyn 114. The game was delayed because of bats...that’s right, bats were hovering just above the court. Derrick White scored a career-high 26 for the Spurs.

Orlando 107, Indiana 100. Orlando’s Terrence Ross scored 30 points in 27 minutes.... off the bench. The Pacers are in a free fall without Victor Oladipo. Indiana has lost four straight.

Detroit 93, Dallas 89. Andre Drummond with a 24-20 game. Luka Doncic sat out with an ankle injury. The Mavs have lost four of five. Blake Griffin's 443 points in January is the most in a single month in Pistons history, according to Fox Sports Detroit's broadcast. Isiah Thomas scored 442 in March of 1983.

Los Angeles Lakers 123, Los Angeles Clippers 120 OT. LeBron James returned to the Lakers lineup after missing seventeen games with a groin injury and nearly had a triple double. James with an impressive 24 points, 14 rebounds, 9 assists.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!