Chuck's Daily Check In - 01.07.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Brooklyn 117, Bulls 100. (Bulls 10-30, 5-16 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27. Brooklyn: Russell: 28.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter Jr. and Harrison each with 8. Brooklyn: Davis: 13.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 7. Brooklyn: Dinwiddie and Russell each with 5.

CCI RECAP: The Nets outscored the Bulls 62-45 in the second half. D'Angelo Russell's three point shooting was sensational (6) as the Nets made 16 compared to the Bulls 7. That was the ballgame. Bobby Portis saw his first action since December 19 and scored 17 points in 20 minutes.

Jim Boylen on Bobby's performance on court: "He's a versatile guy. He's a matchup nightmare."

UP NEXT: At Portland Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Tom Thibodeau was fired as President and Head Coach of the T-Wolves. Ryan Saunders takes over on an interim basis. Scott Layden remains GM. Assistant coach Andy Greer was released.

Minnesota 108, Los Angeles Lakers 86: No James. No Kuzma. No Rondo. Minnesota played without Rose and Covington. Wiggins scored 28- 25 in the first half.

Toronto 121, Indiana 105: In the second game of a back to back the Raps destroyed the Pacers. On Saturday, Toronto beat the Bucks in Milwaukee. Was a message sent by the Raps to the Pacers and Bucks? I think so. If you want to win the East, you have to go through Toronto.

Los Angeles Clippers 106, Orlando 96: Tobias Harris scored 28 points. The Clippers have won 11 consecutive games against the Magic.

Atlanta 106, Miami 82: Trae Young scored 19. After the game he and Dwayne Wade swapped jerseys. Miami missed 20 of its first 22 attempts beyond the arc.

Washington 112, OKC 98: Solid road win for the Wizards. Washington's first victory in Oklahoma City. Bradley Beal scored 25 points.

Charlotte 119, Phoenix 113: Kemba Walker lit up the Suns scoring 18 of his 29 points in the final 4:30 of the fourth quarter. Phoenix falls to 9-32.

Congratulations to the Bears on an outstanding season. Tough loss but the best is yet to come.

