Chuck Checks In: 12.16.21

We will get an update on what's happening with the Bulls today as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Lakers. Things are fluid regarding the status of players in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Thank you for your patience.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 107, Dallas 104: Rookie Austin Reaves nailed a right wing three with less than a second remaining in OT lifting the Lakers to their third straight win. The Lakers are 5-1 in overtime games. The Mavs' Luka Doncic continues to be sidelined with left ankle soreness.

Milwaukee 114, Indiana 99: The Pacers went scoreless for seven minutes in the fourth quarter. The Bucks played without five players including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Miami 101, Philadelphia 96: The undermanned Heat stole a road game. Duncan Robinson buried four of Miami's 18 made three and finished with 21-8-3.

Charlotte 131, San Antonio 115: The Hornets Gordon Hayward scored 41 points in three quarters. San Antonio trailed by as many as 30 points

Atlanta 111, Orlando 91: Trae Young scored 28 for the Hawks, winning their fifth straight road game. Elias Sports reports the Hawks are the first team since the 2005 76ers to drop seven straight on the road then reeling off five straight road wins. Orlando drops to 5-24.

Cleveland 124, Houston 89: The Cavs led by 31 at halftime. Cleveland improved to 18-12, winning their fifth straight, their best 30 game start excluding the LeBron James years since 1997-98 ( Courtesy Tim Reynolds). Houston coach Stephen Silas went to the locker-room at the end of the first quarter suffering from dehydration.

Minnesota 124, Denver 107: The T-Wolves Anthony Edwards made 10-three pointers, scoring 38 points.

Utah 124, Los Angeles Clippers 103: The Jazz won their eighth straight. Former Celtics player and executive Danny Ainge has joined the Jazz organization as alternate governor and CEO of Jazz Basketball.

Memphis 113, Portland 103: The Grizzlies post their fourth straight win, ninth in ten games. Portland has lost seven in a row.

Sacramento 119, Washington 105: The KIngs outscored the Wizards 35-16 in the fourth quarter. The Wizards have lost three straight and six of seven. Interim Head Coach Alvin Gentry and players Marvin Bagley III and Terrence Davis have been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

New Orleans 113, Oklahoma City 110: A wild, wild finish as Devonte Graham hit a 61 footer as time expired lifting the Pelicans to victory. Graham's heorics came just after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drained a three to tie the game. Brandon Ingram tossed in 34 points for the Pelicans. He went 11-15 from the foul line.

The Warriors recalled Klay Thompson and James Wiseman from the G-League.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!