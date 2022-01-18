Chuck Checks In: Undermanned Bulls lose to Grizzlies in Memphis

FINAL FROM MEMPHIS: Memphis 119, Bulls 106 (Bulls: 27-15, 12-9 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (20 pts), Memphis- Bane (25)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10), Memphis- Adams (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- White (6), Memphis- Jones (8)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Memphis outscored the Bulls 64-38 in the paint.

CCI RECAP: The undermanned Bulls, once again down seven players, were outmuscled by the physicality of the Grizzlies losing their fourth straight. Memphis outscored the Bulls by 26 points in the paint. The Grizzlies also took advantage of 18 Bulls turnovers scoring 21 points.

Ayo Dosunmu was outstanding with his second straight double-double game of 15 points and 10 assists, six assists and five steals in 38 minutes. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 25 for Memphis as the Grizzlies won their 12 game in their last 13.

NEXT: Home with Cleveland Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Cleveland 114, Brooklyn 107: The Nets are without Kevin Durant who is sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury. Darius Garland scored 22 points and dished out 12 assists.

Atlanta 121, Milwaukee 114: Trae Young scored 30 points and dished out 11 assists. It's his 41st career 30-10 game. Atlanta ended a five game losing streak and a ten game home losing skid.

Los Angeles Clippers 139, Indiana 133: Nic Batum scored a season high 32 points. The Pacers have lost four straight and 10 of 11.

Charlotte 97, New York 87: Miles Bridges scored a career high 38 points for the Hornets.

Boston 104, New Orleans 92: The Celtics overcame a 16 point first half deficit , winning their fifth game in the last six.

Washington 120, Philadelphia 102: Kyle Kuzma had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Wizards. The 76ers lost for only the second time in 11 games.

Portland 98, Orlando 88: Jusuf Nurkic had 21 points and 22 rebounds for the Trailblazers sending Orlando to its 37th loss in 45 games.

Dallas 104, Oklahoma City 102: Luka Doncic is hoopin'. He posted his third triple-double in his last five games ( 20-11-12) as the Mavs won their third straight and nine of their last 10.

Phoenix 121, San Antonio 107: Devin Booker had a season high 48 points as the Suns won their fourth straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!