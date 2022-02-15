Chuck Checks In: DeMar DeRozan scores 40 points as Bulls win 4th straight game

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 120 Spurs 109. ( Bulls: 37-21, 22-8 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (40 pts), Spurs- Walker (21)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (16), Spurs- Poeltl (9)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (7), Spurs- Murray (11)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan has recorded his 6th straight game with 35 points and 50% shooting. That ties Wilt Chamberlain in 1960-61 and 1963 for the longest streak in NBA history. (ESPN Stats).

CCI RECAP: The Bulls won their fourth in a row as they continue to feast off a steady diet of DeMar DeRozan's incredible play. The newly minted Eastern Conference Player of the Week ( third time this season) torched his former team for 40 points, 19 in the fourth quarter. It was DeRozan's seventh consecutive game of scoring at least 30 points and his sixth straight game of scoring at least 35 in a game.

DeMar DeRozan's incredible hot streak continues.

Nikola Vucevic registered another strong outing with his 33rd double-double of 25 points and 16 rebounds. Coby White made five threes and finished with 24 points. Zach LaVine missed his second straight game with a knee issue. He will also miss tomorrow's game against the Kings.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New Orleans 120, Toronto 90: The Pelicans shot a season high 58%.

Washington 103, Detroit 94: The Pistons suffered their eighth straight defeat.

Portland 122, Milwaukee 107: Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game with an ankle injury.

Brooklyn 109, Sacramento 85: The Nets ended an 11 game losing streak.

Oklahoma City 127, New York 123 (OT): Josh Giddey with a 28-11-12 game .He became the first teenager in NBA history to record a triple-double against the Knicks. Another rookie Trae Mann scored 30 points as the Thunder won at MSG.

Denver 121, Orlando 111: Nikola Jokic with another strong game of 26-15-7.

Utah 135, Houston 101: The Jazz capped off a perfect 6-0 homestead.

Los Angeles Clippers 119, Golden State 104: Terance Mann scored a season high 24 for LAC.