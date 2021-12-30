Chuck Checks In: Bulls Turn In Huge Offensive Performance vs. Hawks

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 131 Atlanta 117. ( Bulls: 22-10,12-4 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (25pts), Hawks- Young (26 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (20), Hawks- Capela (15)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White (12), Hawks- Young (11)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls (2-0)

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded a season high 38 assists



CCI RECAP: The streaking Bulls won their season high fifth in a row beating the Hawks for the second time in three nights, once again scoring 130 points plus against a depleted Atlanta roster.

All five Bulls starters scored in double figures with Nikola Vucevic posting an impressive 16 points and 17 rebounds. In his last three games, Vucevic is averaging 18 points and 17 rebounds, shooting 58% from the field. Coby White posted a double-double of 17 points and 12 assists. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 45 points.

The Bulls transition game ran the Hawks off the floor with 31 fast break points coupled with a strong interior game, scoring a whopping 64 points in the paint.

NEXT: At Indiana Friday: 2PM CT

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Clippers 91, Boston 82: The Celtics made just 4 of 42 from three point range;1-18 in the fourth quarter.

Memphis 104, Los Angeles Lakers 99: Ja Morant scored 41 points as the Lakers blew a 14 point second half lead and lost for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Phoenix 115, Oklahoma City 97: Devin Booker went over the 10-thousand career scoring mark, pouring in 37 points as the Suns and Warriors are tied for the best record in the NBA at 27-7.

New York 94, Detroit 85: The Knicks took advantage of a short handed Pistons team as New York's bench outscored the Detroit reserves 65-7.

Charlotte 116, Indiana 108: LaMelo Ball had 21 points,12 rebounds and nine assists for the Hornets who won their third straight. The Pacers have lost five of seven.

Sacramento 95, Dallas 94: Chimezie Metu's corner three ball won it for the Kings as time expired.

Utah 120, Portland 105: Portland has seven players in the health and safety protocols. The Jazz played without the injured Donovan Mitchell.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!