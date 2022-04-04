Chuck Checks In: Bulls off as they prepare for three-game homestand

The Bulls took Sunday off as they were able to rest and get prepared for three games in four nights-all at the United Center.

Miami beat the Raps in Toronto 114-109, snapping Toronto's five game win streak. Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto after his off season trade to the Heat, scoring 16 points and dishing out 10 assists. Toronto and the Bulls are tied for fifth at 45-33. The Bulls own the tiebreaker.

The NBA announced game #82 at Minnesota Sunday will be played at 7:30 pm.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 122, Cleveland 106: Joel Embiid scored 44 points-going to the line 20 times. Embiid added 17 rebounds.

Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112: The Mavs are 33-12 in their last 45 games.

Boston ripped Washington 144-102: Jaylen Brown scored 32 for the streaking Celtics.

Denver 129 Los Angeles Lakers 118: The 11th seed Lakers have lost six straight and 28 of 38.

Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96: Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double as the Thunder won its 23rd game of the season.

New York 118, Orlando 88: RJ Barrett scored 27 for the Knicks.

San Antonio 113, Portland 92: The Spurs magic number to clinch the 10th seed is two games.

Detroit 121 Indiana 117: Saddiq Bey had 31 for the Pistons.

Minnesota 139 Houston 132: The T-Wolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with three games to play.

Los Angeles Clippers 119 New Orleans 100: The high octane Clippers offense continues to put points on the board.LAC took only 10 free throws and were outrebounded 54-41 but dished out 33 assists.

Golden State 109, Sacramento 109: The Warriors sent the Kings packing, extending their league high16 year playoff drought.

The NBA takes the night off as the NCAA title game is center stage with North Carolina and Kansas battling for the 21-22 crown. Congratulations to South Carolina as they captured the women's title with a convincing 64-49 victory over UConn.

