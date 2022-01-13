Chuck Checks In: Bulls take tough loss to Brooklyn Nets

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Brooklyn 138 Bulls 112 ( Bulls 27-12, 15-5 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (22 pts), Nets- Durant (27 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Ball (7), Nets- Harden and Sharpe (7)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (7), Nets- Harden (16)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Nets outscored the Bulls 39-19 in the third quarter.

CCI RECAP: The Nets took control of the game in the third quarter outscoring the Bulls by 20 points. Kevin Durant scored 17 of his game high 27 points in the third. The Nets offense was on display led by Durant, James Harden (25-7-16) and Patty Mills snapped out of a shooting slump as he buried six 3-pointers off the bench, scoring 21 points. Kyrie Irving played 24 minutes and finished with 9-4-3.

The Bulls received 22 from Zach LaVine. DeMar DeRozan added 19. The Bulls committed 17 turnovers leading to 28 Nets points. The Bulls saw their nine game home win streak come to an end.

NEXT: Home with Golden State Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 108 Dallas 85: RJ Barrett scored 32 points. Luka Doncic had a 21 points 11 assists game but shot only 9-23 from the field, 1-9 from three point range.. Dallas saw their six game win streak come to an end.

Boston 119, Indiana 100: Jaylen Brown had 34 points. Jayson Tatum added 33. The Celtics snapped a six game road losing streak.

Houston 128, San Antonio 124: Dejounte Murray had a triple-double in a losing cause: 32-10-11. The Spurs have lost four straight and seven of eight.

Cleveland 111, Utah 91: Darius Garland with his first triple-double of 15-10-11. Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points, drilling four-three pointers for the Cavaliers who improved to 13-9 on the road.

Charlotte 109, Philadelphia 98: Gordon Hayward scored 30 points as the Hornets snapped a 16 game losing streak in the series.

Washington 112, Orlando 106: Kyle Kuzman nearly had a triple-double as he delivered a 19-10-9 game as the Wizards sent the Magic to their 10th straight loss and 35th loss of the season.

Miami 115, Atlanta 91: The Heat scored the first 16 points of the third quarter. Atlanta has lost three straight.

Sacramento 125, Los Angeles Lakers 116: De'Aaron Fox poured in 29 points.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7.