Chuck Checks In: Bulls take down Pacers behind dominant offense

FINAL FROM INDIANA: Bulls 122 Indiana 115. ( Bulls 33-19, 14-13 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- Vucevic (36 pts), Indiana- LeVert (42 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (17), Indiana- Taylor (14)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dosunmu (14), Indiana: LeVert (8)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Ayo Dosunmu dished out a career high 14 assists. His violent run to the rim dunk deflated Indiana's hope of a late fourth quarter rally.

CCI RECAP: After losing the night before in OT to the Raptors, the Bulls responded by holding off a stubborn Indiana ballclub as two injury depleted teams battled it out in a Central Division matchup.

Playing without Zach LaVine and Coby White, the Bulls received outstanding production from Nikola Vucevic (36 points and 17 rebounds). Vucevic sank 16 of 21 from the field.

DeMar DeRozan ( 31-5-7) and Ayo Dosunmu (15 pts and 14 assists) Javonte Green's non-stop motor provided the Bulls with a ton of energy in the second game of a back to back as Green poured in 16 points. Matt Thomas came off the bench and chipped in 10 points.

Caris LeVert scored a season-high 42 points and single handedly kept Indiana in the game. The Pacers were without numerous core group players.

The Bulls won the season series from Indiana 3-1.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Utah 125, Brooklyn 102: Donovan MItchell scored 27 points as the Jazz handed the Nets their seventh straight loss. The Nets played without Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Dallas 107, Philadelphia 98: The game was delayed 44minutes when Luka Doncic noticed a crooked rim causing the Mavs game ops team to fix the issue. Doncic with a huge game of 33-13-15, his 44th career triple-double game. He ranks 10th all time on the triple-double list. He is 22 years young.

Cleveland 102, Charlotte 101: Kevin Love sank two free throws with 1.2 seconds left. Jarrett Allen scored a career high 29 points and grabbed 22 rebounds.

Boston 102, Detroit 93: The Celtics won their fourth straight, their longest win streak of the season.

Toronto 125, Atlanta 114: Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet combined for 59 points as the red hot Raps won their fifth straight.

New Orleans 113, Denver 105: Herbert Jones scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets have lost three straight.

San Antonio 131, Houston 106: Zack Collins saw his first action in nearly two years scoring 10 points for the Spurs.

OKC 91, Portland 86: Earlier in the day, the Blazers sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow and Keon Johnson.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!