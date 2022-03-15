Chuck Checks In: Bulls suffer road loss in Sacramento

FINAL FROM SACRAMENTO: Kings 112, Bulls 103 (Bulls: 41-27, 16-17 on the road)



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27 pts), Kings- Fox (34 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10), Kings- Lyles (11)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine (6), Kings- Barnes and Fox (6)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Sacramento came in shooting 76% from the foul line- against the Bulls they connected on 24 of 26.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls second half rally came up short, losing to the Kings who led by 20 at halftime. The Bulls came out flat and it cost them.

The Bulls cut the Kings lead to one with seven minutes left but Sacramento did just enough to hold off the Bulls. De'Aaron Fox had another impressive March outing with a 34-6-6 game.

Nikola Vucevic recorded his 39th double-double of the season (23 pts, 10 reb). Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 48 points but the Bulls shot only 40% from the field and 29% from 3-point range.

The Bulls took a tough road loss in Sacramento on Tuesday night.

NEXT: Wednesday at Utah



CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 117 Utah 111: The Bucks bag their first win in Utah in 21 years,

Denver 114 Philadelphia 110: In a matchup of two MVP candidates: Denver's Nikola Jokic: 22-13-8. The 76ers Joel Embiid: 34-9-4.

Cleveland 120, Los Angeles Clippers 111 OT: Cavs rookie Evan Mobley went off scoring a season/ career high 30 points and six rebounds.

Atlanta 122 Portland 113: Trae Young put on a show with 46 points. He scored or assisted on 73 of the Hawks 122 points. He scored 21 in the third quarter.

Minnesota 149, San Antonio 139: Karl-Anthony Towns scored a career high 60 points and a franchise record high. The 60 points was a season high by an NBA player. He scored 32 points in the third quarter.

Charlotte 134, Oklahoma City 116: The Hornets rallied from an 18 point deficit to lead by as many as 20. OKC's Shia Gilgeous-Alexander continues his outstanding play with a 32-8-5 game. The Thunder have lost six straight.

Golden State 126, Washington 112: Draymond Green returned to action with a 6-7-6 game in 20 minutes. Steph Curry scored 47 points on his 34th birthday.

Toronto 114, Los Angeles Lakers 103: The Raptors jumped on the Lakers early leading 21-2. A frustrated LeBron James scored 30 in a losing cause.

