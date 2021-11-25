Chuck Checks In: Bulls Suffer Letdown Against Rockets

FINAL FROM HOUSTON: Rockets 118, Bulls 113 (Bulls: 12-7, 6-4 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (28 pts), Houston- House (18 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (13), Houston- Wood (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (10), Rockets- Porter (9)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Rockets bench scored 59 points. Houston finished with a 16-2 advantage in second chance points

CCI RECAP: An extremely disappointing loss for the Bulls as the Rockets snapped a 15-game losing streak, winning for only the second time this season. The Rockets outscored the Bulls 35-18 in the third quarter as Daniel House Jr. ignited the rally drilling three 3-point buckets. House finished with 18 points, all coming in the second half .

The Bulls offense became stagnant as Houston's confidence grew throughout the final 12 minutes. The Rockets entered the game either at the bottom or near the bottom in every offensive category but managed to score 118 points, shooting 59% from the field and 47% from 3-point territory.

Nikola Vucevic returned after a two-week absence and registered his eighth double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes before fouling out.

Alex Caruso returned after missing the Indiana game, pouring in 15 points.

The Bulls play at Orlando Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 116, Philadelphia 96: The Warriors outscored the Sixers 30-12 in the fourth quarter to improve to 16-2 , 10-1 at home. Steph Curry scored 25 points for the Warriors. Seth Curry had 24 points for Philadelphia.

Milwaukee 114, Detroit 93: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points. The Pistons went 11-45 from three point range.

Charlotte 106, Orlando 99: The Magic dropped to 4-15 and 1-7 at home. The on again - off again Hornets are definitely on. They've won seven straight.

Minnesota 113, Miami 101: Anthony Edwards was spectacular recording huge numbers of 33-14-6 and three steals. Break up the T- Wolves… five straight wins.

Phoenix 120, Cleveland 115: Make it 14 straight wins for the Suns. The Cavs have lost five in a row. Devin Booker scored 35 points.

Los Angeles Lakers, 124 Indiana 116 (OT): The Lakers improved to 4-0 in overtime. LeBron James returned from serving a one game suspension and scored 39 points.

Brooklyn 123, Boston 104: The Nets have won four straight and 12 of 14.

New Orleans 127, Washington 102: The Pelicans erupted for 72 first half points and led by 22 at the break. From reporter Chase Hughes: The Wizards have committed 17+ turnovers in 4 straight games. First time they have done that since 2010. Wizards have lost four of five.

Atlanta 124, San Antonio 106: The Hawks won their sixth straight as Trae Young scored 31 points and dished out 11 assists. From Mike Conti : Clint Capela, last six games... 13.7 ppg, 13.8 rpg, 67.8% FG, 1.8 steals/game, 1.3 blocks/game, Team 6-0

Toronto 126, Memphis 113: The Raptors on the road outscored the Grizzlies 67-42 in the second half.

Utah 110, Oklahoma City 104: Rudy Gobert's rebounding numbers are insane. Another 17 board game for a man who will indeed be a Hall of Famer.

Sacramento 125, Portland 121: De'Aaron Fox scored 21 points before being ejected.

