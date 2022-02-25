Chuck Checks In: Bulls on six-game win streak powered by DeRozan

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 112, Atlanta 108 (Bulls 39-21, 24-8 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (37 pts), Atlanta- Bogdanovic (27 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10), Atlanta: Capela (17)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Four players (3), Atlanta- Young (10)

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan ran his NBA record setting streak of 35+ points and 50% shooting to eight consecutive games.

CCI RECAP: With the game on the line, DeRozan nailed a foul line -left jumper with 15 seconds remaining and in the process drew a foul for an old school 3-point play propelling the Bulls to their sixth straight win. DeRozan scored 12 of his game high 37 points in the fourth quarter. Nikola Vucevic recorded his 35th double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Veteran Tristan Thompson made his Bulls debut and was superb with 11 points, six rebounds , one steal and one assist.

Ayo Dosunmu played excellent defense on All-Star Trae Young who went 3-of-17 from the field. The Hawks missed nine free throws and it cost them.

The Bulls lead the season series 3-0 with the fourth and final game of the series next week in Atlanta. The win lifted the Bulls into sole possession of first place in the East, holding a 0.5 game lead on Miami.

NEXT: Home with Memphis Saturday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS, NOTES AND SCORES

Boston 129, Brooklyn 106: The Celtics captured their 10th game in their last 11. Jayson Tatum had 30 points. The Nets have lost 12 of 14.

Minnesota 119, Memphis 114: D' Angelo Russell had 37 points for the T-Wolves.

Detroit 106, Cleveland 103: Cade Cunningham with four free throws in the final 46 seconds won it for the Pistons.

Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 104:The Suns in the win column as Phoenix is now dealing with Chris Paul sidelined with a broken thumb for 6-8 weeks. Phoenix has won eight straight.

Denver 128, Sacramento 110: Nikola Jokic keeps hoopin'. 25-12-9 for the reigning MVP. Denver is now nine games over .500

Golden State 132, Portland 94: Stephen Curry had 18 points and 14 assists.

Happy Birthday to " The Chairman" Jerry Reinsdorf. His impact, passion and love for Chicago is felt daily. On behalf of all of us with the Bulls and United Center- Thank you.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls . All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!