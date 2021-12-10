Chuck Checks In: Bulls Prepare To Take On Heat In South Beach

With the Bulls dealing with Covid-19 issues, Thursday was a much-needed day off as the Bulls prepare for Saturday's contest here in Miami against the Heat. Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley are doing their very best to stay on top of things in compliance with the NBA. The Bulls are in very good hands in the front office. Head Coach Billy Donovan is showing great leadership and resolve in keeping his team focused on the goal of winning games despite a depleted roster.

What Saturday's lineup will look like is anyone's guess but I do know that they will compete and play to and above the level of expectations. This is hard on everyone involved but the only constant in life is change and you adapt to to the challenges that confront you.

The Bulls picked up Stanley Johnson from the G-League. The 6-foot-7 veteran forward played for the Bulls during the preseason.

CCI NBA 24 SECONDS NEWS AND NOTES

Memphis 108, Los Angeles Lakers 95: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane combined for 48 points for the Grizzlies. Memphis collected nine steals in the second quarter. LeBron James recorded a 20-10-11 game, making him the fifth player in NBA history to register 100 career triple-doubles. Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. He becomes the second Memphis player joining Ja Morant.

Utah 118, Philadelphia 96: Donovan MItchell scored 22 points as the Jazz won their sixth straight.

San Antonio 123, Denver 111: Nikola Jokic recorded his third straight triple-double game in a losing cause.

Boston's Jaylen Brown missed his fifth straight game due to hamstring tightness.

Raptors President Masai Ujiri has tested positive for Covid-19.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!