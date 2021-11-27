Chuck Checks In: Bulls Pick Up Much-Needed Win In Orlando

FINAL FROM ORLANDO: Bulls 123, Orlando 88 (Bulls: 13-7, 7-4 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (23 pts), Orlando- Carter Jr. (26 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Green and Vucevic (8), Orlando- Carter (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (6), Harris and Wagner (4)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls outscored Orlando 68-42 in the second half.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls put this game away with an 18-0 first half run triggered by several Orlando turnovers (15 on the night leading to 22 Bulls points). Coby White took control coming off the bench pouring in 20 points in 24 minutes. White let the game come to him, making nine of 11 shots. Lonzo Ball had an outstanding overall game of 13-4-6 with 5 steals. DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 23. Zach LaVine had 21. Nikola Vucevic returned to Orlando for the first time since last season's trade to the Bulls and scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists. The Magic average 15,000 per game. With Vucevic's homecoming, the Magic drew over 18,000. The Bulls defense was outstanding, limiting Orlando to 37% from the field and 21% from three point range. The Bulls collected 11 steals, five by Ball and four by Alex Caruso.

The Bulls entertain the Heat tonight. Miami will be well-rested having last played on Wednesday in a loss at Minnesota. The Heat will be playing their 13th road game of the season. They enter the United Center at 6-6 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Jimmy Butler leads Miami in scoring, averaging 23 points per game. Bam Adebayo grabs 10 rebounds per contest. Veteran Kyle Lowry who came over to the Heat in a sig-and-trade from the Raptors leads Miami in assists dishing out seven per game. Tyler Herro is having a breakout season for Miami.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Sacramento Kings 141, Los Angeles Lakers 137 3OT: The game saw 19 ties and 23 lead changes. De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield combined for 59 points.

Milwaukee 120, Denver 109: Khris Middelton went over 10,000 career points. The Bucks won their seventh straight. The injury riddled Nuggets lost their sixth straight.

Golden State 118, Portland 103: Steph Curry keeps rolling: A line of 32-7-8. The Warriors won their sixth straight, tenth straight at home and improved to a league best 17-2. The Blazers are 1-9 on the road.

San Antonio 96, Boston 88: Dejounte Murray had a 29-11-6 game. The Spurs blew a 24 point lead, rallied and won the game.

Charlotte 133, Minnesota 115: Kelly Oubre Jr. tied his career-high with seven made 3-pointers. The Hornets ended Minnesota's five game win streak. Charlotte has won eight of nine and play the Bulls in Chicago on Monday.

Indiana 114, Toronto 97: Seven double figure scorers for the Pacers. Toronto played without two injured starters for the second straight game.

Atlanta 132, Memphis 100: The Hawks have won seven straight. Ja Morant suffered a sprained left knee in the first half and did not return.The Grizzlies have suffered double-digit losses in nine of their 10 defeats.

Washington 101, Oklahoma City 99: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season high 20 points. Daniel Gafford blocked eight Thunder shots.

Phoenix 118, New York 97: The Suns keep hoopin'- 15 straight wins for Phoenix. Devin Booker scored 32 points. The Knicks dropped to 10-9.

LA Clippers 107, Detroit 96: The Clippers led wire to wire. Detroit has lost five straight.

New Orleans 98, Utah 97: A huge road win for the Pelicans on a Devonte Graham go ahead 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left. The Pels received more good news with the announcement that Zion Williamson has been cleared for full basketball activities.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure . Go Bulls !