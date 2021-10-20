Chuck Checks In: Bulls open season in Detroit

Game night from Detroit.

Bulls (0-0) at Pistons (0-0) 6 PM CT.

Radio: 670 The Score (Chuck Swirsky and Stephen Bardo). Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 PM CT. TV: NBC Sports Chicago (Adam Amin and Stacey King). Coverage begins at 6 PM CT.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls front office did some heavy lifting in the off season bringing in proven NBA talent as the Bulls gear up for what promises to be an exciting season on Madison Street. The addition of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso will benefit Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic as the Bulls look to force the action in transition and push the ball up the floor. Ball is a legitimate point guard with terrific court vision who has an outstanding feel for the game. I'm expecting Patrick Williams to expand his offensive game and once again flourish on the defensive side. An early season challenge for Head Coach Billy Donovan will be to establish a bench rotation. Caruso, Javonte Green and Alize Johnson enjoyed an impressive pre season run but it will take even more to sustain consistency. Derrick Jones Jr., Troy Brown and Tony Bradley will be called upon to perform at a high level to take pressure off possible extended minutes from the starters.

For Detroit, they're in the first phase of a major rebuild. This is a very young team with upside; to what degree remains to be seen but it appears they have some nice pieces in place. The Pistons are projected to win 25 games this season. All eyes on the Pistons will be focused on the 2021 NBA number one overall pick, Cade Cunningham. Cunningham suffered an ankle injury in practice and will not play tonight. Cunningham has all the tools of being an outstanding NBA talent. In addition to Cunningham, the Pistons have had their share of pre season injuries. Killian Hayes saw limited action in pre season ball but is expected to play tonight. Hayes is a developing player who much is expected of. Hayes, the former seventh overall pick, played in just 26 games last season. For Hayes to be successful he must stay on the floor and make shots. The two teams meet again at the United Center Saturday.

I am looking forward to my 24th season calling NBA ball. I still have the enthusiasm of a seven year old watching his first NBA game. I am fired up for the 21-22 season.

Milwaukee 127, Brooklyn 104. The Bucks received their NBA title rings then went out and destroyed the Nets behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's 32-14-7 game. Kevin Durant checked in with 32-11 .

Golden State 121, Los Angeles Lakers 114. Steph Curry registered his eighth career triple double of 21-10-10. Big games for LeBron James and Anthony Davis but in his Lakers' debut, Russell Westbrook shot 4 of 13 for eight points.

Jabari Parker has re-signed with the Celtics.

Charles Barkley: "The Chicago Bulls will finish ahead of the Heat."

