Chuck Checks In: Bulls Lose Bay Area Showdown As Curry Goes Off

FINAL FROM SAN FRANCISCO:

Golden State 119, Bulls 93. (Bulls 8-4, 3-2 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (23 pts), Golden State- Curry (40 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Johnson (7), Golden State- Looney (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Caruso and DeRozan (5), Golden State- Green (7)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Golden State outscored the Bulls by a combined 63-33 in the second and third quarters. The Warriors have won seven in a row by an average of 21.4 points. Golden State improves to 11-1, its best start since their NBA record 24-0 start to begin the 2015-16 season.

Steph Curry took over in the third quarter scoring 15 of his game-high 40 points. He nailed nine 3-pointers on the night.

The Bulls entered the game committing the least amount of turnovers per game (12) but struggled against the Warriors pressure defense, turning the ball over 20 times leading to 24 Golden State points.

The Bulls now prepare for an LA-style back to back, beginning Sunday against the red-hot Clippers.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Minnesota 107, Los Angeles Lakers 83: The T-Wolves snapped a six game losing streak with a huge road win. Minnesota outscored LA 40-12 in the third quarter. The Lakers continue to play without the injured LeBron James.

Boston 122, Milwaukee 113 OT: Dennis Schroder scored eight of his 38 points in the extra period. The Celtics have won four of five.

Charlotte 104, New York 96: The Knicks have dropped five of seven. LaMelo Ball grabbed 17 rebounds, scored 12 points and dished out nine assists.

Denver 105, Atlanta 98: Nikola Jokic with a monster game of 22-19-10. The Hawks have lost six straight.

Brooklyn 120, New Orleans 112: The Pelicans have lost nine straight and post a 1-12 mark.

OKC 105, Sacramento 103: Lu Dort with a steal and hoop with 1.7 seconds left won the game for the Thunder.

Dallas 123, San Antonio 109: Luka Doncic was spectacular posting a 32-12-15 game.

Phoenix 119, Memphis 94: The Suns have won seven straight.

Cleveland 98, Detroit 78: The Cavs improved to 8-5. The Pistons dropped to 2-9.

Portland 104, Houston 92: The Rockets are 1-11.

Thanks for reading CCI.