Chuck Checks In: Bulls look to keep winning streak alive vs. Grizzlies

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Memphis (41-20, 21-10 on the road) at Bulls (39-21, 24-8 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45 pregame



TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:DeRozan: 28ppg. Memphis- Morant (26 ppg)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Memphis- Adams (9)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Memphis- Morant (6)



CCI PREVIEW: Two " feel good" stories of the 21-22 NBA season meet tonight as the first place Bulls meet the vastly improved Grizzlies currently residing in third place in the Western Conference behind Phoenix and Golden State.

Three All-Stars will be on the floor tonight led by DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and budding superstar Ja Morant of Memphis.

DeRozan continues his record breaking run of eight straight games of scoring 35 or more points and shooting 50% or better in each game. He has scored 30 or more points in each of his last nine games.

Morant just competed in his first of what is sure to become an annual All Star Game appearance. Morant is fearless going to the rim, even at the expense of crashing to the floor multiple times per game. While I admire his courage and hunger to attack, it comes with a price. He will have to figure it out as Morant is on the fast track for NBA stardom and the only way stars can truly remain stars is to be on the floor.

Memphis is atop the NBA in fast break points therefore transition defense will be a point of emphasis for the Bulls tonight. Memphis is second in the NBA in scoring at 113 per game. The Grizzlies lead the NBA in rebounding (49 per game), steals (10 per game) and blocks (6.3 per). They also take a league leading 93 shots per game.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS, NOTES AND SCORES

Miami 115, New York 100: The Heat won their sixth straight road game. RJ Barrett scored a career high 46 for the Knicks.

Philadelphia 133, Minnesota 102: James Harden's Philly debut was a success: 27 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists. He shot 58% from the field.

San Antonio 157, Washington 153 2OT: Dejounte Murray with a 31-14-13 game, his 12 triple-double of the season. Kyle Kuzma matched his season high with 36 points for the Wizards.

Charlotte 125, Toronto 93: After losing nine of ten before the All Star break the Hornets took control leading 70-47 at half. The Raptors OG Anunoby is out indefinitely with a fractured right ring finger .

Oklahoma City 129 Indiana 125 OT: The Pacers are 3-15 in games decided by four points or less.

Orlando 119, Houston 111: The lottery race is on. The Magic and Pistons have 14 wins. Houston with 15.

Utah 114, Dallas 109: Donovan Mitchell drained a career -high seven three pointers.

New Orleans 117, Phoenix 102: CJ McCollum had 32 points for the Pelicans. He's averaging nearly 30 points in his six games since being traded to New Orleans.

Los Angeles Clippers 105, Los Angeles Lakers 102: The Clippers have beaten the Lakers six straight times.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!