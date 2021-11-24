Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To Bounce Back vs. Inexperienced Rockets

GAME NIGHT FROM HOUSTON:

Bulls (12-6, 6-3 on the road) at Houston (1-16, 1-15 at home)

RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45 pm, TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan (26ppg), Houston- Wood (15 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10), Houston- Wood (11)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4.5), Houston- Porter(5)



CCI PREVIEW: The NBA schedule continues to bring challenges along the way. Tonight at Houston. Friday at Orlando. Saturday's game of three in four nights will have them take on a well rested Miami Heat who will enter the United Center on two days rest. It's life in pro hoops.

The Rockets post the NBA's worst record at 1-16. They've lost 15 straight. I feel badly for Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas, one of the game's classiest head coaches. But the Bulls need to bring a full 48 tonight. The Rockets play hard and are desperate for a win of any sort. Realistically, the Rockets are already on the clock for June's NBA draft. The Rockets are in a major rebuild. On their roaster alone, they have four-count them- four, 19-year old rookies. That's unbelievable.

The league's second overall pick Jalen Green is going to be a special player in the NBA. He's extremely athletic and can beat players off the dribble. Another Rockets rookie, Alperen Sengun, can flat out hoop. He has a great feel for the game. The Bulls will face a former teammate, Daniel Theis, who started 14 of his 23 games in a Bulls uniform last season after being acquired from Boston. He provided the Bulls with toughness .

The Bulls will move on from Monday's debacle against the Pacers but can't afford to look past the Rockets or Magic who have a combined record of 5-30.

Nikola Vucevic is listed as questionable and that leaves open the possibility of being activated for tonight's game. Vucevic has missed the last seven games dealing with Covid-19 issues. Alex Caruso is also questionable according to the Bulls injury report. Caruso missed Monday's game with a wrist injury.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 106, Los Angeles Lakers 100: LeBron James missed the game serving his one game suspension stemming from an altercation in a game against Detroit Monday. The Knicks blew a 25 point lead but still managed to get the win. NY's Immanuel Quickley scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Miami 100, Detroit 92: Tyler Herro scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter. It's his second 30-point game off the bench this season, the most by any Heat player in a single season in franchise history. ( StatMuse).

Portland 119, Denver 100: The Nuggets are running out of players. Portland won its ninth straight home game. Denver has lost five straight.

Dallas 112, Los Angeles Clippers 104 OT: Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic combined for 56 points. Jalen Brunson injured his left foot in the first half and did not return.

