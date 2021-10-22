Chuck Checks In: Bulls hosting Pelicans in Home Opener

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New Orleans (0-1) at Bulls: (1-0).



RADIO: 670 The Score. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pm CT pregame.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago. Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7 pm CT.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine (34 ppg). Pelicans: Ingram (25 ppg).

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic (15). Pelicans: Valanciunas (12).

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Ball, LaVine, Vucevic (4 each). Pelicans: Ingram (6).



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls defense rose to the occasion against the Pistons limiting Detroit to 88 points and 40% from the field. Zach LaVine was outstanding scoring 34 points in 35 minutes. LaVine made several defensive plays down the stretch that enabled the Bulls to come away with a win. Patrick Williams suffered a strained shoulder during Wednesday's game and is listed as probable for tonight's game.

Tonight, the Bulls meet a Pelicans team that surrendered 117 points to Philly who played without disgruntled star Ben Simmons. With Zion Williamson sidelined indefinitely with a broken foot, Brandon Ingram will be called upon to do the majority of the scoring. He is a terrific talent and a legit elite star in the Association as is LaVine. Nickel Alexander-Walker is prime for a breakout season. Devonte Graham fled the Hornets in the off season and is a combo guard.

The Pelicans went to the foul line only nine times against the 76ers. The Bulls attempted 15 with LaVine shooting 11 times. Look for both teams to establish low post games tonight. Whether it's been in Toronto, Memphis or now New Orleans, big man Jonas Valanciunas seems to get a ton of touches in the post against the Bulls.. He's coming off his worst shooting night as a pro going 3-19 against the Sixers. He also recently agreed to a two year 30 million dollar extension. He's an outstanding player and person. Nikola Vucevic is coming off a 15-15 game against Detroit .

The two teams met in pre season but that game is in the rear view mirror. This is for keeps. Former Pelican Lonzo Ball and company look to improve to 2-0 tonight.

In the opener at Detroit, the Bulls utilized a ten man rotation. Let's see if the same applies tonight or due to matchups, Head Coach Billy Donovan goes another direction. The Bulls play at home Saturday against Detroit.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Miami 137, Milwaukee 95: After an exhilarating opening night win over the Nets, the Bucks were burned in Miami. Tyler's Herro scored 27 points in 24 minutes off the bench.

Atlanta 113, Dallas 87: Trae Young had 19 points and 14 assists.

Golden State 115, Los Angeles Clippers 113: Steph Curry scored 25 of his 45 points in the first quarter.

