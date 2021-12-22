Chuck Checks In: Bulls-Raptors Postponed

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Toronto (14-15, 7-6 on the road) at Bulls (19-10, 10-4 at home), 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: 6:45 pregame

TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stephen Bardo, 7PM



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26 ppg), Toronto- VanVleet (20 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS- Bulls- Vucevic (10), Toronto- Barnes (8.3)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (5), Toronto- VanVleet (6)

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0.



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls were planning to aim for their third straight win on Wednesday but the NBA has announced that the Raptors-Bulls matchup at the United Center has been postponed as the Raptors were lacking the necessary amount of players to play.

Chicago's roster took another jolt Monday with the loss of Alex Caruso to a left foot injury. The Bulls Troy Brown Jr. has been upgraded to questionable. He has missed the last two games with COVID-19 issues. Zach LaVine, Matt Thomas, Ayo Dosunmu and Alize Johnson are listed as doubtful. They too have been in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Devon Dotson has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. The Bulls play hard, compete, play together and considering they have so many newcomers, team chemistry has been outstanding. It's a tribute to the character and fortitude of the players and coaching staff.

Reserve players such as Tyler Cook and Alfonzo McKinnie have stepped up. Coby White had a terrific bounce-back game against the Rockets scoring a season-high 24 points.

With the Christmas break following tonight, the Bulls need to lock in and keep their focus as teams all around the league are dealing with Covid issues and injuries. Things are extremely fluid with the Raptors as they tried signing players from the G-League to fill roster spots. Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achuiwa. Dalano Banton and Pascal Siakam are in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Miami 125, Indiana 96: Duncan Robinson scored a season high 26 points. Miami tied a franchise record with 22 made three pointers.

New York 105, Detroit 91: The Knicks won at home for the first time in nearly a month.

New Orleans 111, Portland 91: Break up the Pelicans! New Orleans recorded its third straight win.

Phoenix 108, Los Angeles Lakers 98: Devin Booker with an impressive 24-9-7 game.

Dallas 114, Minnesota 102: A total of nine players, including three starters missed the game because of Covid-19 issues.

More than 80 players are currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Seven games have been postponed this month.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!