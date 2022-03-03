Chuck Checks In: Bulls go for regular season sweep of Hawks

GAME NIGHT FROM ATLANTA: Bulls (39-23, 15-14 on the road) at Hawks: ( 29-32, 18-13 at home) 6PM



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan (28 ppg), Hawks- Young (27 ppg)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11) Hawks- Capela (12)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan (5), Hawks- Young (9)



RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 5:45 pre

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6PM

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 3-0.



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls will attempt to sweep a four game season series against the Hawks who are coming off a tough road loss at Boston Tuesday.

The Bulls are dealing with a mini two game losing streak after falling behind early to Memphis and Miami with second half comebacks falling short.

The Bulls and Hawks met last week in Chicago with Ayo Dosunmu doing an outstanding job on Trae Young, keeping the All Star in check throughout the night. Young went 3-17 from the field and missed all five-three pointers. Young still managed to register a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists, however. The Bulls will need more of the same tonight.

Trae Young contested by Ayo Dosunmu.

The Hawks will look to throw soft lobs near the rim and allow their big man Clint Capela to go after it and slam it down. Capela had an impactful game in the paint against the Bulls with 14 points and 17 rebounds. Bulls trail first place Miami by 1.5 games.

After tonight's game, the Bulls head back to the United Center for a Friday encounter against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks beat the Bulls in their only meeting 94-90 on January 21. The game was marred by a flagrant foul on Grayson Allen who sent Alex Caruso crashing to the floor.

Caruso suffered a broken hand on the play and remains sidelined, although the Bulls hope to get him back later this month.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 120, Miami 119: Jrue Holiday's driving layup with less than two seconds remaining gave the Bucks a remarkable come from behind victory, erasing a 14 point fourth quarter deficit .

Philadelphia 123, New York 108: The Knicks began a seven game road trip, dropping their sixth straight to go to 25-37 on the season. Joel Embiid and James Harden combined for 53 points.

Charlotte 119, Cleveland 98: The Hornets drained 17-three pointers. Terry Rozier with a 29-7-7 game.

Indiana 122, Orlando 114 OT: Malcolm Brogdon with a robust game of 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Phoenix 120, Portland 90: The Suns became the first team in 21-22 to reach 50 wins.

New Orleans 125, Sacramento 95: The Pelicans improved to 3-0 since the All Star break. Brandon Ingram scored 33 points going 15 of 19 from the field.

Utah 132, Houston 127 OT: The streaking Jazz have won nine of 10 while the Rockets dropped their 11th straight. Mike Conley scored nine overtime points for Utah.

Oklahoma City 119, Denver 107: Shia Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Thunder.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!