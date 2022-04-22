Chuck Checks In: Bulls go for 2-1 series lead vs. Bucks

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Milwaukee at Bulls: Series tied at 1-1.



RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 7:15 pregame.



TV: NBCSCH: Adam Amin and Stacey King. ABC. 7:30 pm.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan (29 ppg), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (30 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Vucevic (15), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (17)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Bucks- Antetokounmpo and Holiday (6)



CCI PREVIEW: The United Center will be rocking as the Bulls look to "See Red" and see a continuation of their stellar play following their four point road win Wednesday.

With Khris Middleton sidelined for at least two weeks with a knee injury, the Bulls cannot fall victim to the mindset that the series is now in their favor. The Bucks have weathered many storms. They are a deep team. They are the defending NBA champions.

The loss of Middleton will be felt on many levels on both sides of the floor but the Bucks are deep and well coached.

Middleton averaged 20 ppg this season for the Bucks while shooting 37% from the 3-point line.

The Bulls starters did their job playing heavy minutes. Head Coach Billy Donovan orchestrated a masterpiece from the bench utilizing different defensive looks baffling the Bucks.

DeMar DeRozan did the heavy lifting scoring a playoff career high 41 points. All 16 of his made field goals were from inside the 3-point line. Nikola Vucevic is enjoying a solid series averaging 24 points and 15 rebounds. Zach LaVine is averaging 19 points through the first two games. The gritty play of Alex Caruso cannot be understated. The Bulls have fed off his toughness and tenacity.

The Bulls have gone with a tight rotation; nonetheless, the bench will be called upon to contribute to take pressure off the starting unit.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 118, Denver 113: The Warriors grabbed a 3-0 series lead. Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole scored 27 points each. Klay Thompson drilled six-three pointers.

Memphis 104, Minnesota 95: Desmond Bane buried seven-three pointers as the Grizzlies rallied from a 26 point deficit to stun the T-Wolves in Minnesota. Ja Morant had a triple-double game of 16-10-10. Memphis holds a 2-1 series lead.

Dallas 126, Utah 118: Jalen Brunson scored 31 points The Mavs lead the series 2-1.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!