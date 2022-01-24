Chuck Checks In: Bulls fall to Magic in Orlando

FINAL FROM ORLANDO: Orlando 114, Bulls 95. ( Bulls: 28-17, 12-11 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (41 pts), Orlando- M. Wagner (23 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (13), Orlando- Carter and Okeke (7)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan and Vucevic (3), Orlando- Suggs (7)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls collected just 10 assists and committed 22 turnovers.

CCI RECAP: A disappointing loss for the Bulls as they fell to the now 9-39 Magic. With the Bulls dressing only nine players, the Magic reserves outscored the Bulls bench 51-10 and took advantage of spotty shooting by the Bulls who went 5-21 from 3-point range. In their last two games, the Bulls are shooting 20% beyond the arc. The Magic had their way in the paint outscoring the Bulls 60-34.

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points and is averaging 35 points over his last three games. Nikola Vucevic picked up his 23rd double-double game of the season.

The win snapped Orlando's nine-game home losing streak. The Bulls have lost seven of their last nine.

Tonight the Bulls play at Oklahoma City.The Thunder feature one of the NBA's top rookies in 6-foot-8, Josh Giddey from Australia, the sixth overall pick.

He's got a wonderful feel for the game and crafty ball handling skills. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a star averaging 22 points, four rebounds and five assists. The Thunder have lost five straight and 10 of 11.

Join us on 670 The Score and NBCSCH at 7PM.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 109: Joel Embiid is making a strong case for MVP. He poured in 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Sixers have won seven straight in the series.

Miami 113, Los Angeles Lakers 107: Jimmy Butler recorded his 10th regular season triple-double in a Miami uniform , one more than LeBron James who spent four seasons with the Heat. Butler finished with a 20-10-12 game.

Atlanta 113, Charlotte 91: Trae Young tied his season high drilling eight-three pointers. The Hawks have won four straight.

New York 110, Los Angeles Clippers 102: RJ Barrett had 28 points,14 rebounds and six assists.

Minnesota 136, Brooklyn 125: Anthony Edwards at 20 years 171 days became the youngest player in NBA history to make 300 three pointers breaking the record set by Luka Doncic by 187 days.

Portland 114, Toronto 105: Jusuf Nurkic registered his fifth straight double-double (11pts-11 reb). The Raps trailed by as many as 34, but cut Portland's lead to four before the Trailblazers pulled away.

Boston 116, Washington 87: Jayson Tatum was spectacular with 51 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

Dallas 104, Memphis 91: Luka Doncic with another sensational game of 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the red hot Mavs won their ninth game in their last 11. Kristaps Porzingis blocked six shots.

Denver 117, Detroit 111: Nikola Jokic nearly bagged his fifth straight triple-double with a 34-9-8 game.

Golden State 94, Utah 92: Jordan Poole scored 20 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry remained in a shooting slump going 1-13 from three point range and 5-20 on the night.

Thanks for reading CCI.