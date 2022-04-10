Chuck Checks In: Bulls close regular season in Minnesota, prepare for playoffs
The Bulls will rest key players vs. the T-Wolves on Sunday as they get ready for the playoffs.
GAME NIGHT FROM MINNESOTA
Bulls (45-36, 18-22 on the road) at Minnesota ( 46-35, 26-14 at home) 7:30PM.
RADIO: 670 THE SCORE- Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Alyssa Bergamini. 7:15 pregame.
TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7:30.
LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27 ppg), T-Wolves- Towns (24 ppg)
LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), T-Wolves- Towns (9)
LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (4.9), T-Wolves- Russell (7)
SEASON SERIES: Bulls: 1-0.
CCI PREVIEW: It's game 82 as the Bulls and T-Wolves prepare for the postseason.
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, Nikola Vucevic and Matt Thomas will miss tonight's game. Coby White is listed as doubtful with a toe injury.
Regardless of who's good to go, effort, energy and attention to detail is vital.
This will be a great opportunity for end of rotation players and those who rejoined the team from the G-League to gain valuable experience.
The Bulls have lost four straight and in that span are surrendering 126 points per game with opponents shooting a staggering 53% from the field. Will the Bulls opening round opponent be Boston, Milwaukee or Philadelphia? We will find out later today.
Minnesota has been a surprise story this season led by three time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, future All Star Anthony Edwards and a solid combo guard in D'Angelo Russell. The addition of the feisty, in your face aggressiveness of Patrick Beverley has been huge for the T-Wolves.
Towns will rest tonight.
Edwards scored a career-high 49 points Thursday against the Spurs and can beat you in so many ways, whether it's off the dribble or shooting the three ball. He is a fantastic young talent.
Head Coach Chris Finch stayed the course with this team and deserves a ton of credit.
Minnesota hosts a play-in game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES
Philadelphia 133 Indiana 120: Joel Embiid scored 41 points and grabbed 20 rebounds.
Memphis 141, New Orleans 114: The Grizzlies scored 55 third quarter points , three points shy of tying an all time record set by the Buffalo Braves.
Golden State 100, San Antonio 94: The Warriors won their fourth straight.
Los Angeles Clippers 117, Sacramento 98: The Clippers are 5-1 since Paul George returned to the lineup.
Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!
