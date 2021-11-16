Chuck Checks In: Bulls Blowout Lakers, Complete Staples Center Sweep

FINAL FROM LOS ANGELES: Bulls 121, Los Angeles Lakers 103 (Bulls: 10-4, 5-2 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (38 pts), Lakers- Westbrook (25 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Bradley (9), Lakers- Davis, Horton-Tucker, Westbrook (6)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (8), Lakers- Westbrook- (8)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls outscored the Lakers in the third quarter 37-25.

CCI RECAP: For the first time since the 2011-12 season the Bulls swept an L.A. road series from the Lakers and Clippers respectively. It was an outstanding trip to SoCal for Head Coach Billy Donovan's ball club. DeMar DeRozan from nearby Compton, CA scored a season-high 38 points after pouring in 35 points the night before against the Clippers. Another LA product, Lonzo Ball (Chino Hills) tied his season-high for made 3-point field goals with 7, finishing with an impressive season-high 27 points along with seven rebounds and eight assists. Zach LaVine was terrific with a 26-5-5 night.

The Bulls went small ball and utilized the athleticism of Derrick Jones Jr. who had 13 points and three rebounds off the bench. The Bulls played outstanding defense as the Lakers shot 18% from 3-point range.

Coby White returned to the rotation playing his first game since May 16. He played 11 scoreless minutes, picking up one rebound.

Talen Horton-Tucker (Simeon HS) scored a career-high 28 points for the Lakers.

NEXT: Wednesday at Portland.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Miami 103, Oklahoma City 90: No Bam Adebayo. No Jimmy Butler. No problem for the Heat.

Boston 98, Cleveland 92: Jayson Tatum had a 23-8-5-2 blocks game. Cavs rookie Evan Mobley went 0-11 from the field. Mobley will undergo an MRI after injuring his elbow.

New York 92, Indiana 84: A stifling Knicks defense held Indiana to only two-fourth quarter baskets. Indiana went 2-20 in the final quarter.

Washington 105, New Orleans 100: The Pelicans blew a 19 point lead. Washington improved to 10-3, its best start in 47 years.

Atlanta 129, Orlando 111: The Hawks had four players score 20 or more points.

Sacramento 129, Detroit 107: Was this a "must" win for the KIngs? Sacramento snapped a four game losing streak as Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 points and dished out 10 assists.

Memphis 136, Houston 102: The Rockets surrendered 74 first half points and fell to 1-13.

Dallas 111, Denver 101: Tim Hardaway Scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix 99, Minnesota 96: Chris Paul scored 19-4th quarter points. The Suns have won nine straight.

Portland 118 Toronto 113: CJ McCollum with a 29-3-6 night. The Raptors started a six game road trip falling to 7-8.

