Chuck Checks In: Bulls battle Bucks in win-or-go home Game 5

GAME NIGHT FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls at Bucks . 6:30 CT.



SERIES: Milwaukee: 3-1.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (23 ppg), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (27 ppg)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (14)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine (6), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (7)



CCI PREVIEW: Both Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso are listed as questionable for tonight's game. We will get an update prior to the game from Head Coach Billy Donovan.

Bulls down 3-1. It's a must win. Period. Pace. Pass. Passion. In Game 2 here in Milwaukee the Bulls shot 48% from 3-point range, however, in Games 1, 3 and 4 the Bulls shot a combined 23% beyond the arc. Let's see what happens tonight.

The Bulls will need their 3-point shooters to step up big-time in Game 5.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Memphis 111, Minnesota 109: Ja Morant scored 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter including the game winning driving layup with one second left. Memphis leads the series 3-2.

Miami 97, Atlanta 94: The Heat captured the series in 5 games as they held Trae Young to 15 points during the series on 32% shooting.

Phoenix 112, New Orleans 97: Mikal Bridges scored a playoff career high 31 points, blocked four shots and played 47 minutes as the Suns grabbed a 3-2 series lead. The Suns played their third straight game without Devin Booker who remains sidelined with a strained hamstring.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!