Chuck Checks In: Alex Caruso sparks Bulls big win vs. Cavaliers

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 101, Cleveland 91 (Bulls: 41-26, 25-10 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (25 pts), Cavs- Garland (25 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (14), Cavs- Love (11)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- White (7), Cavs- Garland (7)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-1



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls scored 21 points off 14 Cavs turnovers.



CCI RECAP: The Bulls defense was outstanding holding the Cavs to 41% and 20% from three point range. The return of Alex Caruso to the rotation was a key storyline for the Bulls. He did not disappoint the UC crowd of 21,727 scoring 11 points, dishing out four assists and collecting four steals in 29 minutes in his first game in seven weeks.

The Bulls played excellent defense in their win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Nikola Vucevic registered his 38th double-double game with 20 points and a game high 14 rebounds. Zach LaVine missed the game with left knee soreness.

The starting backcourt of Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White played extremely well. Dosunmu with 17 points and got after it defensively on Darius Garland. Coby White was solid with a 9-7-7 line.

The Bulls picked up a full game on the Heat and trail Miami by three games for the top spot in the East.

NEXT: At Sacramento Monday

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State, 122 Milwaukee 109: Klay Thompson scored a season high 38 points.

Indiana 119, San Antonio 108: The Pacers snapped a three game losing streak. Tyrese Haliburton scored 19 points and dished out 10 assists.

Minnesota 113, Miami 104: Eight double figure scorers highlighted the T-Wolves win..

Toronto 127, Denver 115: An impressive weekend for the Raps in a back to back. On Friday the Raps beat the Suns in Phoenix; Saturday the Raps Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes combined for 58 points in a win at Denver.

Utah 134, Sacramento 125: The Jazz won despite the absence of Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jordan Clarkson scored a career high 45 for the Jazz.

Portland 127, Washington 118: The Trailblazers Josh Hart scored a career high 44 points ending a six game slide. It was Portland's first win since the All-Star break.

Thanks for reading CCI.