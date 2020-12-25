Chuck Checks In - 12.25.20

Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays to everyone who works for the Bulls-especially our CCI staff! You are THE best!

The Bulls get back at it tomorrow night as they entertain the Indiana Pacers. No doubt the Bulls will be in a nasty mood after their season opening, 24 point home loss to the Hawks.

The NBA took Thursday off but the Association is rolling out its Christmas Day games in fine fashion.

11:00 AM CT: ESPN: New Orleans at Miami. Zion Williamson and the Pelicans take on Heat. Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. A very nice late morning appetizer.

1:30 PM CT: ABC: Golden State at Milwaukee. The Warriors could be in for a long season now that Klay Thompson is sidelined for the 20-21 campaign with an Achilles injury. The Bucks are coming off a loss to Boston. Brunch anyone?

4:00 PM CT: ABC: Brooklyn at Boston. Love this matchup. Tons of intriguing story lines. MUST SEE TV. The Kyrie/KD road show is underway.

7:00 PM CT: ABC/ESPN : Dallas at Los Angeles Lakers. MVP candidate Luka Doncic is receiving a ton of publicity and why not? He's a bonafide star. LeBron James tweaked his ankle in the opener against the Clippers but will play.

9:30PM CT: ESPN: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver. A terrific Western Conference matchup in the " Mile High City." Paul George coming off a 33-6-3 game in LAC's opening night win against the Lakers take on superstar Nikola Jokic who posted robust numbers of 29-15-14

Charlotte's Cody Zeller underwent left hand surgery and will be reevaluated in four weeks.

CCI asked our loyal readers a few tipoff questions:

Bulls MVP for 20-21: CCI readers responded overwhelmingly: Zach LaVine

Bulls Breakout Player of the Year: Lauri Markkanen.

Bulls record: in the 33-40 win range.

A sample size follows:

Cody: The 20-21 Bulls MVP is: Zach Lavine

The 20-21 Bulls player to have a breakout season will be: Lauri Markenan (will flourishin the new system)

The 20-21 Bulls Record: 36-36.

Adrian from Romania: The 20-21 Bulls MVP is Lavine

The 20-21 Bulls player to have a break out season will be Lavine

The 20-21 Bulls record (72 games) 30-42

Stain from Norway: Season`s greetings from Norway. For this years holiday, I'll be staying at home watching the Bulls. Not just because of the pandemic, or because I do it every year, but also because I believe the new coach will give the Bulls a great spark.

This Bulls player will have a break out season for 20-21 Chandler Hutchison (and Patrick Williams look as a valuable addition already)

This Bull will be the team's MVP Coby White

Predict the Bulls 20-21 record: 72 games 32 wins.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.