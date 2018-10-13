Chuck Checks In: 10.13.18

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: DENVER 98, BULLS 93. Denver (4-1), Bulls (2-3)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Parker with 19. Denver: Harris, 18

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter with 9. Denver: Plumlee, 9

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Blakeney with 5 Denver: Barton, 7

CCI RECAP: The Bulls played much better in the second half after an error prone opening 24 minutes. After giving up 57 first half points, the Bulls limited Denver to 41 in the second half. Head Coach Fred Hoiberg went with Ryan Arcidiacono in the second half, resting Zach LaVine after another impressive preseason game. LaVine scored 12 points and looked extremely comfortable.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 19 - Jabari Parker had the mojo going as he played with confidence and allowed the game to come to him. Parker finished with 19 points and 6 rebounds off the bench in 31 minutes, nailing three three-point field goals.

CCI GAME BALLS: Wendell Carter Jr. In 22 minutes, Carter Jr. scored 10 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, assisted on 3 baskets and collected 2 steals. He altered shots and played extremely well. This kid is going to be special. Jabari Parker was a difference maker and is the key to the Bulls second unit. The ball will be in his hands a lot.

UP NEXT: The Bulls take Saturday off.

CCI 24 SECONDS - NBA NEWS and NOTES:

Milwaukee 143, Minnesota 121. Giannis was Giannis. 25 minutes with a triple double: 32 points. 11 rebounds. 10 assists. 3 steals. 1 block. Enough said. The Bucks scored 84 points at the end of the first half and led by 31 points. Things are fluid regarding Jimmy Butler's availability to start the regular season.

Miami 119, Atlanta 113. Justise Winslow has agreed to a 3-year, 39 million dollar contract according to ESPN. Josh Richardson continues to impress. Does Miami really want to deal him away to Minnesota? The Hawks' John Collins is out with an ankle injury and will be re-evaluated on October 22.

San Antonio 100, Orlando 81. If you can play point guard, call Pop. The Spurs are severely banged up at the one. The latest injury, Derrick White will be gone for 6-8 weeks with a heel issue. Are the Spurs a playoff team?

Detroit 129, Cleveland 110. Andre Drummond with another robust game of 21 points and 15 rebounds. Blake Griffin poured in 29 for the Pistons, who will be in Chicago for the Bulls home opener a week from tonight.

Brooklyn 113, New York 107. Spencer Dinwiddie with 19-5-3. Last season wasn't a fluke. This guy can flat out play. A name to remember ... Mitchell Robinson. Drafted 36th overall by the Knicks, Robinson elected not to play at Western Kentucky and trained on his own. The gamble paid off.

Charlotte 123, Mavs 118. Luka Doncic 18-4-4. I love his skill set. Dallas paid a handsome price to Atlanta to move up in the draft, but he's worth it.

Houston 121, Memphis 103. The Rockets look ready for a long, long run. If the Warriors stumble...Houston is the team.

Portland 118, Sacramento 115. CJ McCollum with 21-9-6. He can play for me any time.

Lakers 119, Golden State 105. LA's Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson were ejected.

Washington 140, Long Lions (China) 111.

