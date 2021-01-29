Chuck Checks In - 01.29.21

The Bulls get right back at it for tomorrow night's game home against Portland. The banged up Blazers lost at Houston last night 104-101. Damian Lillard had 30 points for the Trail Blazers. The Rockets had three 20+ scorers. More on Portland in Saturday's CCI.

Happy Birthday to Stacey " Hot Sauce " King.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Detroit 107, Los Angeles Lakers 92. Anthony Davis sat out with a right quad contusion. LeBron James scored only two points after halftime.

Phoenix 114, Golden State 93. Seven - count them - seven double figure scorers for the Suns. Benet Academy's very own Frank Kaminsky registered a 13-13-8 game for the Suns.

Los Angeles Clippers 109, Miami 105. The Clippers went on a 20-2 run in the third quarter. Both teams missed key personnel. Miami played without seven players including Jimmy Butler. Tyler Herro returned after missing seven games with neck spasms and scored 19 for the Heat. LAC played without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley.

Kris Dunn who has yet to play for his new team, Atlanta, will be sidelined at least another two weeks as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

From Chris Fedor of Cleveland The Plain Dealer: There is currently one player in the entire NBA averaging better than 25 points while shooting at least 50% from the field and 45% from 3-point range. That player is Collin Sexton.

