Chuck Checks In - 01.11.21

FINAL FROM LOS ANGELES: Clippers 130 Bulls 127. (Bulls: 4-7, 3-4 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 45pts. Clippers: Leonard: 35pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: White: 8. Clippers: George, Morris and Zubac each with 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 13 (CH). Clippers: George: 9

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls shot 61% from the field. It marked the first time since 1984 the Bulls came out on the short end despite shooting 61% from the floor.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls very easily could have gone unbeaten in their four game trip but returned to Chicago 1-3, losing its last three games by a combined nine points. The Bulls received great production once again from their backcourt as Zach LaVine poured in season highs in points and made threes, scoring 45 points, going 10-16 from three point range. LaVine also dished out seven assists and grabbed seven rebounds. Coby White flirted a potential triple double with a 9-8-career high 13 assists contest. Garrett Temple started in place of the injured Otto Porter Jr (back) and contributed 18 points and six rebounds. The Clippers out scored the Bulls 36-33 in a wild fourth quarter. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 63 points but three time Sixth Man of the Year award winner Lou Williams tossed in 21 points in 23 minutes off the bench.

Turnovers however kept the Bulls from winning this game. The Bulls came in leading the NBA in that dubious department and they added to their total committing 23, leading to 31 LAC points.

The Bulls take today off, then get ready for the Celtics at the United Center Tuesday. What Boston team we'll see on the floor is anyone's guess.The Celtics game against Miami was postponed Sunday as Miami could not field a healthy team. Boston released its final injury report Sunday afternoon with a total of nine players being ruled out. Seven of the nine are sidelined because of health and safety protocols.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 120, Houston 102. After missing the Bulls game, Anthony Davis returned to the Lakers lineup and scored 27 points. LA has won six of seven.

Minnesota 96, San Antonio 88. The T-Wolves ended a seven game losing streak.

Oklahoma City 129, Brooklyn 116. Don't look now but the Thunder is over the .500 mark winning its third straight game. The Nets played their third straight game without Kyrie Irving (personal reasons).

Utah 96, Detroit 83. The Jazz scored the first nine points of the game and never looked back.

Golden State 106, Toronto 105. Draymond Green's two free throws with 3.3 seconds left lifted the Warriors to victory. Steph Curry went 2 of 16 from the floor and 1-10 from three point range.

Denver 114, New York 89. The Nuggets reached .500 for the first time this season.

NBA NATIONAL GAMES: NBA TV: 7:30 New Orleans at Dallas.

The Mavs have been hit hard as the team's practice facility has been shut down according to ESPN. Numerous players are quarantining in Denver. Maxi KLeber started self isolation Sunday morning.

Washington's Thomas Bryant season is over after sustaining a torn ACL.

Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic has been diagnosed with a fractured right knee and is out indefinitely.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!