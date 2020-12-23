Chicago Bulls tip off 2020-21 season with new community and fan engagement programs

Ahead of the Chicago Bulls' 2020-21 season opener tonight, the team is rolling out new community and fan engagement programs and tools to stay connected to their fans and enhance the at-home Bulls experience. Chicago Shows Up presented by United Airlines is the Bulls' latest effort during the pandemic to honor community heroes. Also new this season, Bulls Home Court is a gameday feature within the all-new Bulls app where fans can unlock exclusive content, interactive games and prizes while they watch at home.

Chicago Shows Up Presented by United Airlines Honors Local Community Heroes

The team has partnered with United Airlines to launch Chicago Shows Up, a new season-long program honoring Chicagoans who have risen to the challenge of lifting up the community during the pandemic. Chicago Shows Up will extend the team's commitment to local COVID-19 relief efforts into select Bulls home games this season.

Tonight, when the Bulls host the Atlanta Hawks in the season opener, the team will honor six community heroes who will serve as our virtual ball presenters, perform the National Anthem and share their stories in interviews throughout the game on NBC Sports Chicago, the exclusive home of Bulls basketball. Fans can also follow along on Bulls social media as well as visit Bulls.com/ChicagoShowsUp for more on the featured community heroes.

"As we take the court on opening night, it is important to us as an organization to express our appreciation for our frontline and essential workers, neighbors and community leaders who are showing up for Chicago in a time when our city needs it most," said Adrienne Scherenzel-Curry, Senior Director of Community Relations, Chicago Bulls. "We are grateful to United Airlines and our fans for joining us in continuing to support local COVID-19 relief efforts and celebrating these community heroes to help build a stronger Chicago together."

"United Airlines is thrilled to partner with the Bulls on the Chicago Shows Up initiative because we understand the importance of supporting the communities we serve in ways that are both meaningful and impactful," said Janet Lamkin, United Airlines Senior Vice President, Market & Community Innovation. "As one of Chicago's largest employers, United will continue to work with our partners to uplift our community, customers and coworkers to ensure our city thrives."

The six community heroes that will be honored tonight include:

Lamar Taylor, Youth Development Specialist and Bill Curry, Chief Program Officer - Breakthrough Urban Ministries Breakthrough Urban Ministries has provided food bank services, hot meal delivery, additional homeless shelter services and daycare for essential workers among their traditional community programs throughout the pandemic.

Dr. Vicki Lee, Chief Program Officer - James R. Jordan Boys & Girls Club Throughout the pandemic, the Jordan Club has distributed 10,000 meals and hundreds of face coverings to families and Chicagoland youth and pivoted to serve as Remote Learning Centers, among providing many other programs and resources.

Dr. Edwin Mangram, Dentist - Lawndale Christian Health Center Before the pandemic, Dr. Mangram provided dental services to patients but seamlessly transitioned to provide critically-needed daily COVID-19 testing on the West Side of Chicago.

Josh Long, Principal - Southside Occupational High School A transition center for students ages 16-22 with disabilities in Englewood, Southside faculty have worked tirelessly to remain connected and engaged with their students throughout the pandemic.

Nythia Martinez, Teacher - Walter Payton College Prep Martinez teaches beginner, intermediate and advanced levels of choir at Walter Payton College Prep. The pandemic has pushed her to find innovative ways to record, edit and blend student voices to create a harmonious sound to keep the students connected as a choir community.



The Bulls and United Airlines will continue to honor community heroes during select home games, including December 27 vs. Golden State Warriors, January 23 vs. L.A. Lakers and February 10 vs. New Orleans Pelicans, as well as additional games in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Team Launches Bulls Home Court Feature in the All-New Bulls App

To tip off the 2020-21 season, the team has launched Bulls Home Court, a new gameday feature in the Bulls app. In partnership with AT&T, BMO Harris Bank, Dunkin', Jewel-Osco, PetSmart and United Airlines, within this new app feature, fans can unlock exclusive gameday content, interactive games, prizes and more. Bulls Home Court will be live on the home screen of the Bulls app two hours before tipoff on every Bulls gameday, home and road, this season.

To celebrate the start of the season, the team is launching the Get Inside the Game promotion within Bulls Home Court where fans can win prizes including exclusive virtual experiences and team merchandise. To enter, fans should visit the Bulls Home Court feature tonight, starting two hours before tipoff until the end of the game, to submit contact information for a chance to win.

To check out these latest features, fans should update their Bulls app or visit the Apple App Store or Google Play to download.