Chicago Bulls sign Javonte Green

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has signed guard/forward Javonte Green. In a corresponding move, the Bulls have waived forward Terry Taylor.

Initially signing a 10-day contract with the Bulls on March 23, Green, 6-5, 205, averaged 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.0 minutes through three games during his opening 10-day stint. He shot .545 (6-11 FG) from the field and .600 (3-5 3FG) from distance while making a triple in each of the three games. Green tallied a season-high six rebounds in a win over Minnesota on Mar. 31 and saw at least 15 minutes of action in all three games.

The Petersburg, Va. native has appeared in 116 games (46 starts) for Chicago since he was acquired via trade in 2021 and has posted marks of 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 18.8 minutes for the Bulls. For his career, Green has seen action in 189 NBA games (50 starts) and wields playoff experience with both Chicago (2021-22) and Boston (2019-20), holding the most steals in a single playoff game in Bulls team history (seven – at MIL, 4/27/22).

Taylor joined Chicago during the 2022-23 season after signing a two-way contract on Feb. 21, 2023. Taylor saw action in 36 games for the Bulls averaging 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.2 minutes.

Got a question for Sam?

Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com