Chicago Bulls name Tim Sinclair team's new public address announcer

Ahead of the team's first preseason game this week, the Chicago Bulls have named Tim Sinclair the team's new public address (PA) announcer for all home games at the United Center beginning this season. Sinclair succeeds Tommy Edwards, who retired last year after serving as the team's PA announcer for 25 seasons.

"We were fortunate to have our long-time PA Announcer Tommy Edwards with us for 25 seasons. When he retired, we decided to use this search as an opportunity to re-envision the role of the Bulls PA announcer," said Michelle McComas, Senior Director Entertainment & Events, Chicago Bulls. "We were looking for experience and a strong basketball IQ, but also a big voice with flair to take the entertainment experience to the next level for our fans. As an NBA All-Star and notable voice in Chicago sports, Tim Sinclair embodies everything we were looking for to help us create new traditions in this next chapter of Bulls Basketball."

Sinclair, a familiar voice to many Chicagoans, has been the PA announcer for the Chicago Fire for seven years, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team for six years and the women's basketball team for nine years, and is in his first season announcing Chicago Bears home games. He will continue in these roles as he joins the Bulls. Sinclair is also not new to the NBA family as he spent the last two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, took the mic in both the NBA and WNBA "bubbles" this past summer and was selected to be the PA announcer for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

"The Chicago Bulls have the best introduction sequence in all of sports. It has given me chills since I was a kid," said Tim Sinclair. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get to play a role in such an iconic tradition and with such a legendary organization. I'm truly grateful and cannot wait for opening night."

Throughout his career, Sinclair has also been selected to take the mic at the B1G Men's Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis, 2019 Gold Cup Final, 2018 ESPN Champions Classic and 2017 MLS All-Star Game. In addition to his PA announcer roles, he co-hosts a daily lifestyle television show called "ciLiving" for CBS affiliate WCIA in Champaign.

Sinclair attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he found his calling in radio, and has since held various PA announcer duties for the school since 2008. He currently resides in Champaign, Ill.