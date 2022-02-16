Chicago Bulls name internationally renowned artist and designer Don C. as new Creative Strategy and Design Advisor

The Chicago Bulls announced today that influential streetwear designer Don C., a Chicago native, is joining the organization as Creative Strategy and Design Advisor.

In his new role, a first for the Bulls organization, Don C. (Don Crawley) will collaborate with the team on a range of projects and initiatives, including immersive experiences, fan engagement, digital content, retail products, youth programming, and community outreach.

"Don is a true leader in the creative industry, a native Chicagoan who operates at the intersection of sports, culture and innovation," said Susan Goodenow, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "His unique skillset, interests and creativity have established him as a culture setter across the worlds of fashion, sports, and music. The Bulls have been very intentional about building relationships across the Chicago creative community, and through our work with Don we will look to take these efforts to the next level. We look forward to partnering with Don to create deeper relationships with our fan base in new and previously unimagined ways."

Don's life-long connection with the Bulls began as a child on the South Side of Chicago, when he and his dad attended Bulls games on "$2 Tuesday" nights, watching the action from the second balcony of Chicago Stadium. Once he started traveling the world as a designer, he realized the Bulls were not just his hometown basketball team, but also a brand with the power to connect with fans globally. Don, a husband and father of three, now sees the Bulls as a connector of generations, sharing his Bulls fandom with his children the way his father did with him.

"There are few things I have loved as long as I have loved the Bulls. It's a dream come true to be able to combine my passion as a fan and my passion as a creative to help this legendary franchise to tap into the culture around the game," said Don C. "Our goal will be to deepen connections with fans and make an impact in their lives. This isn't just about designing merch, but combining bigger things like music, lifestyle and fashion to represent the Bulls as both an NBA team and a global brand. I can't wait to work with their talented team of people." Earlier this season, Don collaborated through his brand, Just Don, with 1966, the Bulls exclusive retail line, to design a shirt celebrating Joakim Noah when Noah rejoined the Bulls as a new team ambassador. Proceeds from the t-shirt, which featured various images of Joakim as a player, went to Chicago Bulls Charities and Noah's Arc Foundation, Joakim's charity – an example of Don's love for the Bulls, fashion, and community investment.

About Don C.

As one of the most influential streetwear designers, Don C., who was born and raised on the southside of Chicago has become a ubiquitous name within the worlds of music and professional basketball. He first rose to prominence when he co-founded the conceptual retail experience RSVP Gallery and continued his success by launching his own luxury sportswear brand, Just Don. Since its inception in 2011, Just Don has collaborated to produce some of the most coveted releases with brand such as Jordan, Nike, Converse, Levi's, and Mitchell & Ness.