Chicago Bulls Introduce New Statement Edition Uniforms for 2019-20 Season

The Chicago Bulls today unveiled remastered Statement Edition uniforms, inspired by the iconic pinstripe uniforms from the ‘90s. The team will wear the uniform during select games starting in the 2019-20 season, continuing through the next couple of seasons.

"For years, we have heard from fans from around the world about their affinity for the iconic pinstripe uniform from the 90's. Our new Statement Edition uniforms are not only a nod to that fan-favorite jersey but also represent an important part of our franchise history, with a modern twist that reflects the look and feel of Chicago Bulls basketball today," said Michael Reinsdorf, Chicago Bulls President & COO.

The new black uniform features embossed vertical pinstripes, creating a sophisticated, yet stealth look with iconic detailing of the jersey rib, short waistband, and side panels featuring the Bulls' primary red color. As a nod to the history of franchise success, six stars in the form of the Chicago flag were also added to the belt buckle.

The team will debut the new uniform on the road on Oct. 28 vs. the New York Knicks. This season, the Bulls are introducing Statement Edition Nights for each home game the team is slated to wear the uniform, with the first on Nov. 22 vs. the Miami Heat. Statement Edition Nights will utilize the iconic pinstripe look for a unique and immersive Gameday experience for both fans at the United Center and fans following the game at home. Statement Edition Nights will take place during the following home games this season:

Nov. 22 vs. the Miami Heat

Dec. 6 vs. the Golden State Warriors

Jan. 10 vs. the Indiana Pacers

Feb. 22 vs. the Phoenix Suns

March 6 vs. the Indiana Pacers

April 11 vs. the Brooklyn Nets

Fans can pre-order Statement Edition jerseys today by visiting the Madhouse Team Store at the United Center or by calling 312-455-4600. American Express® Card Members will receive 15% off when they pre-purchase with their American Express Card. Statement Edition jerseys will also be on-sale on shop.bulls.com, starting on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. CT.

Single game tickets are now on sale at Bulls.com. Four of these Statement Edition Nights are also included in the new Bulls Weekend Pack, which can be purchased at Bulls.com/Weekend.

For more information, fans can visit Bulls.com/Statement.