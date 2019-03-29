Bulls sign Walt Lemon Jr.

The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Walt Lemon Jr. to an NBA contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

A Chicago native, Lemon Jr. (6-3, 180) appeared in 33 games this season for the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate, posting averages of 20.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.48 steals in 33.1 minutes per game. Lemon Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics on July 25, 2018, but was waived by the Celtics on Nov. 29. He saw time with the Maine Red Claws for 10 games before moving to Windy City to complete the 2018-19 season. His total averages in the 2018-19 G League regular season over 43 games were 20.9 points (11th), 4.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists (2nd). In Windy City’s first franchise playoff game on March 27, Lemon Jr. posted a game-high 29 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

Lemon Jr. also spent time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons, where he averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.64 steals in 30.2 minutes per game. He made his NBA debut on Feb. 23, 2018 after signing two consecutive 10-day contracts with the New Orleans Pelicans. In five games with the Pelicans, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.0 assists in 7.0 minutes per game. A product out of Bradley University, Lemon Jr. also played internationally in Hungary, Germany, Turkey and Greece.

Lemon Jr. will wear No. 25.