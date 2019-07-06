BULLS SIGN THADDEUS YOUNG

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has signed forward Thaddeus Young. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Young (6-8, 221) was the 12th-overall selection by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2007 NBA Draft. In his 12 seasons, he has played in 901 games (671 starts) with averages of 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.46 steals per game, and shot 50.1 percent from the field, 32.9 percent from three and 67.3 percent from the free throw line. In 51 career playoff games (33 starts), Young has averaged 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.18 steals per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 26.8 percent from the 3-point line and 61.9 percent from the free throw line. The native of New Orleans is one of six active NBA players to have recorded at least 12,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, 1,200 assists and 1,200 steals in his career.

In 2018-19, Young played in 81 games (81 starts) and averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.52 steals (14th in the NBA) with a field goal percentage of 52.7, 3-point percentage of 34.9 and free throw percentage of 64.4. In Indiana's playoff series against Boston, he started all four games in which he played and averaged 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.75 steals, and shot 42.9 percent from the field, 25.0 percent from three and 57.1 percent from the free throw line.

Young has been a Conference Player of the Week twice in his career, most recently last season for games played from Dec. 10-16. He helped the Pacers to a 4-0 record during that timeframe with averages of 18.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Upon the conclusion of his first NBA season in 2007-08, Young was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

Young will wear No. 21 for the Bulls.

In another move, the Bulls have waived guards Shaquille Harrison and Walt Lemon Jr.