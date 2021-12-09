Bulls sign Stanley Johnson to 10-Day Contract

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed guard Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract.

Johnson (6-6, 242) was with the Bulls in the 2021 preseason, where he averaged 3.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9.8 minutes over Chicago's four games, before being waived on Oct. 16. Most recently with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League, Johnson started all six games in which he's played this season, averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.17 steals per game.

Johnson was the eighth-overall selection by the Detroit Pistons in the 2015 NBA Draft. The six-year NBA veteran owns career averages of 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 371 games (77 starts) over his time with the Pistons, Pelicans and Raptors. He was a 2013-14 McDonald's All American before playing one season at Arizona in 2014-15.

He will wear number 14.