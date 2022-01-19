Bulls sign Malcolm Hill to two-way contract

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed forward Malcolm Hill to a Two-Way contract.

Hill, an Illinois native who played collegiately for the Illini, was originally signed to a 10-day contract by the Bulls on Jan. 14, 2022. In two games played with Chicago since then, he has averaged 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 23.8 minutes per game. He posted 12 points at Memphis on Jan. 17 to go along with a career-high eight rebounds, four offensive and four defensive.

As a Two-Way player, Hill's time will be split between Chicago and its G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.