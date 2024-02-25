Bulls sign Andrew Funk to two-way contract

The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Andrew Funk to a two-way contract.

Funk, 6-5, 200, joins Chicago after appearing in 24 games (20 starts) with the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets G League affiliate, where he averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 37.3 minutes per game this season and led the Gold in three-pointers made (71).

Prior to his time in the NBA G League, Funk spent four seasons at Bucknell University (2018-22) and wrapped up his collegiate career at Penn State (2022-23), posting collegiate career averages of 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.9 minutes across 147 games (113 starts) between the two programs.

During Funk’s college career, the Warrington, PA. native earned Second Team All-Patriot League honors in 2021-22 – finishing second in the conference in points per game (17.6) and third in total points scored (564) – and during his final college season at Penn State, Funk led the Big Ten in three-point makes (112) and in three-point shooting percentage (.412).