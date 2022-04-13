Bulls ‘SEE RED’ Campaign Returns For 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Chicago Bulls announced today the launch of its 2022 NBA playoff campaign, SEE RED, presented by BMO. The Bulls will tip off the First Round on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks and return to the United Center on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT for game three and Sunday, April 24 at 12 p.m. CT for game four. Highlights of the campaign include themed giveaways, special-edition retail items, artist collaborations, road game watch parties and in-arena activations and performances. Fans are encouraged to show their support for the team by wearing red on all home gamedays.

Single-game tickets for 2022 NBA Playoffs Bulls home games in the First and Second Round are on sale now via Bulls.com and at the United Center Box Office. Bulls 2022-23 Season Tickets are also available. Fans who purchase new full season ticket plans will have guaranteed access to tickets for all Bulls home games during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The team will bring the campaign to life inside the United Center by turning arena graphics and lighting red and debuting SEE RED scoreboard video features. The Bulls Kid Nation Zone presented by BMO located at Section 326 will have special SEE RED themed activities and giveaways for youth. Fans can also expect special performances from Benny the Bull, Bulls DJs and the Luvabulls. The 312 Crew will also make an appearance, sporting new SEE RED branded gear designed by Don C, world-renowned streetwear designer and the Bulls’ new Creative Strategy and Design Advisor. SEE RED halftime shows will feature performances by Red Panda, Amazing Sladek and others.

While supplies last, fans attending home games will receive SEE RED hat and t-shirt giveaways, both of which were designed by local artist Sergio Farfán, who also collaborated with the Bulls for the 2021-22 BMO Artist Hat Series. The SEE RED BMO Artist Hat giveaway will also be available for purchase at the Madhouse Team Store in the United Center atrium, with proceeds benefiting Chicago Bulls Charities. Fans can purchase additional campaign-branded retail items, including the exclusive 1966 x SEE RED Capsule Collection, at the Madhouse Team Store.

The Bulls launched the campaign with a special television broadcast spot voiced by Emmy, Grammy and Oscar Award–winning actor, artist, activist and author, Common. In partnership with Michelob ULTRA, the Bulls will also host First Round road game watch parties for fans at Recess (838 W. Kinzie St.) in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood on Sunday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m. CT for game one and Wednesday, April 20 at 8:30 p.m. CT for game two. Fans must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets and registration are not required.

As a continuation of its youth engagement efforts, the Bulls will host a playoffs party on Thursday, April 21 for students at Chicago Bulls College Prep. The night will include food and beverage provided by Portillo’s and Garrett Popcorn and entertainment from Benny the Bull, Bulls DJs and the Incredibulls. Starting Thursday, April 14, the Bulls will also run a Playoff Ticket Raffle via Bulls.com/Raffle for a chance to win a pair of 100-level tickets for each Playoff home game. All proceeds will benefit Chicago Bulls Charities. The winner for each game will be announced on the Bulls Community Twitter account 48 hours before gameday. Fans must be 18 years or older to purchase raffle tickets.

To further promote the campaign, the Bulls and BMO have teamed up with local and international artists to design a unique content series to be featured across Bulls platforms on all Bulls home and road gamedays.