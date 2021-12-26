Bulls release Alize Johnson, sign Alfonzo McKinnie

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has released forward Alize (AL-iz-zay) Johnson. The team also announced that it has signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie. McKinnie had previously signed 10-day contracts with the club on Dec. 10 and Dec. 20. In accordance with team policy, terms of McKinnie's contract were not disclosed.



During his time with the Bulls this season, the Chicago native has appeared in three games and posted 8.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 1.0 apg in 25.0 mpg. He holds shooting averages of .450 from the field and.500 from behind the arc. McKinnie (6-8, 215) was called up by the Bulls from the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League, where he has averaged 24.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 10 games (10 starts) this season. He has four seasons of NBA experience with Toronto, Golden State, Cleveland and the L.A. Lakers with career averages of 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 165 games (6 starts). In addition to the Capitanes, McKinnie also has G League experience with the Raptors 905 (2017-18) and Chicago's G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls (2016-17). He averaged 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds in 50 games (34 starts) for Windy City.



Johnson, signed as a free agent by Chicago on Sept. 6, appeared in 16 games as a Bull and tallied 1.8 ppg and 2.3 rpg in 7.6 mpg.