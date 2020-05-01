Bulls name Marc Eversley General Manager

The Chicago Bulls have hired Marc Eversley to be the team's General Manager. In this role, Eversley will report directly to Executive Vice President — Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas and primarily be responsible for overseeing the implementation of all elements of the basketball operations process.

"I set out to find a General Manager who complemented my vision and values, and who could help implement them at the Bulls in a fresh way. Marc's background and skills do exactly that," said Karnisovas. "He has a history of building strong relationships across the board, identifying talent at organizations that have had success during his time there, and the necessary insight for building a network that will be an asset to our program. He's ready for this next step in his career, and I'm looking forward to working with him to build the Bulls back into a perennial contender."

Eversley comes to Chicago with 14 years of NBA experience, working for the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers. In his latest role as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel with the 76ers, he not only oversaw player personnel and talent evaluation, but was also involved in Philadelphia's recruiting and decision-making process. He was promoted to Senior Vice President after serving the first two seasons as Vice President of Player Personnel. He also oversaw Philadelphia's scouting department on the collegiate, NBA and international levels.

"Becoming a General Manger in the NBA and joining the Chicago Bulls family is a dream come true," said Eversley. "I'm grateful to be working with someone like Arturas who shares my level of passion and commitment to winning basketball, and having both come from successful programs, we will put in the work and all it entails to become a sustainable and winning team. I want to thank Arturas, as well as Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf, for trusting in my leadership abilities to move this iconic franchise forward."

Eversley was on the 76ers staff when the team selected Ben Simmons first-overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, and he helped Philadelphia transition from a team that won 28 games his first season in 2016-17 to one that won 50-plus games the next two seasons. This year's team was on pace for 50 wins again before the NBA went on hiatus during the 2019-20 season. He had a hand in acquiring such players as J.J. Redick, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris to fortify a roster that included Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Prior to joining the 76ers, Eversley spent three seasons with the Washington Wizards as Vice President of Player Personnel. He began his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors where he spent seven seasons as an Assistant General Manager responsible for player development, then personnel scouting and evaluation, and he played a lead role in drafting DeMar DeRozan ninth-overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. Eversley concluded the final two seasons of his Toronto tenure as the Vice President of College Scouting.

Before working in the NBA, Eversley spent five years at Nike's world headquarters in Oregon as its NBA Player Relationship Manager, which advanced his development in managing relationships with athletes, along with team and athlete brand management. He began in retail, managing Nike-owned stores in Ontario, before moving to Nike Canada's corporate office where he oversaw the basketball assets. Eversley worked for six years with Nike Canada before moving to Oregon.

He has participated in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders program in both September 2011 in Johannesburg, and in August 2017 in Europe. Eversley attended high school in Brampton, Ontario, and went to college at Urbana University in Urbana, Ohio, on a basketball scholarship.

A formal introductory press conference will be held at a later date.