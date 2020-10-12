Bulls make changes to coaching staff

The Chicago Bulls have parted ways with assistant coaches Dean Cooper, Nate Loenser, Roy Rogers and Karen Stack Umlauf.

"I would like to thank Dean, Nate, Roy and Karen for their contributions and dedication to our organization. Decisions like these are never easy, and I wish them well in the future," said Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas.

"I appreciate the time that I was able to spend with Dean, Nate, Roy and Karen. I really want to thank all of them for their service and commitment to the Chicago Bulls," said Head Coach Billy Donovan. "This is the tough side to our business, and I wish all of them the best moving forward."

No further announcements related to Donovan's coaching staff will be made at this time.