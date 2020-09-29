Bulls hire Todd Campbell as Head Athletic Trainer

The Chicago Bulls have named Todd Campbell as the team's Head Athletic Trainer.

Campbell brings more than 16 years of NBA experience in both athletic training and physical therapy to the Bulls. Prior to coming to Chicago, he spent the previous three NBA seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans as the team's athletic trainer and physical therapist. While in New Orleans, Campbell helped stabilize the team's medical staff and decrease the number of games lost due to injury. In his first season with the Pelicans in 2017-18, the team tied its longest postseason run to make it to the second round against Golden State. The Massachusetts native began his NBA career with the Boston Celtics as a Northeastern University student intern in 2002. In 2004, he was hired by the Celtics as a staff physical therapist. Campbell was on staff during the Boston's 2008 NBA Championship season as well as the 2010 NBA Finals season.

His academic clinical experience as an athletic trainer in other sports includes football at Brown University in 2003 and Harvard University in 2012, and ice hockey with the Northern Cyclones junior hockey team of Hudson, NH, in 2011. Campbell has also worked with a number of famous musicians including the band Aerosmith, with which he toured as the staff physical therapist in the summer of 2009.

He is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) and National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA). Campbell currently resides in Chicago with his wife, Jennifer.