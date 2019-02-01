Bulls finalize trade with Thunder

The Chicago Bulls have traded a protected second-round pick of the 2020 NBA Draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard/forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (TEAM-oh-tay loo-WA-woo cab-uh-RO) and cash considerations. In a preceding move, the Bulls waived forward Carmelo Anthony.

Luwawu-Cabarrot (6-6, 210 pounds) is currently in his third season in the NBA. He has appeared in 21 contests and averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game. He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 24th pick of the First Round in the 2016 NBA Draft. A native of Cannes, France, he has played in 142 regular-season games (27 starts) with the Thunder and 76ers and holds career averages of 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 14.9 minutes per game.

With Luwawu-Cabarrot, Chicago’s roster now stands at 17, including two Two-way players.

