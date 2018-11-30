BULLS ANNOUNCE SUBSTITUTE TV PLAY-BY-PLAY SCHEDULE THROUGH JANUARY 30

The Chicago Bulls announced today a schedule for the team’s substitute TV play-by-play announcer through January 30. John Sadak, Kyle Draper, Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schanowski and Adam Amin will fill-in and work alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King for select games.

Sadak calls games nationally for CBS Sports TV and Westwood One radio. His assignments include the NFL, the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament (early rounds) and the NCAA women’s basketball Final Four and Championship Game. Additionally, he has called games nationally for both ESPN and Fox.

Draper, who worked Chicago’s game at New Orleans on November 7, is currently NBC Sports Boston’s studio host for Celtics coverage and fills in occasionally on Celtics play-by-play and sideline reporting. Draper will also announce college basketball play-by-play for NBC Sports Network this season.

Gaudin covers college basketball, football and baseball for Fox Sports 1 and the Big Ten Network, in addition to calling the NCAA Tournament and NFL games on national radio for Westwood One. He is also known as the Play-by-Play voice of Madden NFL from EA Sports.

Schanowski, who covered all six Bulls championships as a sports reporter for WLS-TV , has been the Pre-and Post-Game host for all Chicago Bulls games on Comcast SportsNet/NBC Sports Chicago since 2005.

Amin, a play-by-play commentator for ESPN, works on multiple sports for the network including the NBA and men’s and women’s college basketball. He previously called Chicago’s games at Dallas on Oct. 22 and at Boston on Nov. 14.

The Bulls will continue to provide updates as substitute announcers are scheduled.