Bulls announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 roster

The Chicago Bulls 13-man roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 will feature the two players from Chicago's 2020 Draft class: Patrick Williams (No. 4) and Marko Simonović (No. 44), as well as the Bulls' pick from this year's Draft, Ayo Dosunmu (No. 38). Bulls Assistant Coach Damian Cotter will be the head coach of Chicago's Summer League team.

The Bulls' first four of five games are set, tipping off with the New Orleans Pelicans on Aug. 9 in a back-to-back with the San Antonio Spurs on Aug. 10. The team will then face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Aug. 12 and Memphis Grizzlies on Aug. 15 before the NBA determines when their fifth game will be played. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Aug. 17. The tiebreak criteria to determine the participants in the Championship Game are available here. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or 17.

The 16th annual MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games apiece during the 10-day, 75-game event. All 75 games of the 10-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

CHICAGO BULLS MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2021 SCHEDULE

Game DATE TIME* OPPONENT LOCATION 1 Aug. 9 2 p.m. vs. New Orleans Cox Pavilion 2 Aug. 10 7. p.m. at San Antonio Cox Pavilion 3 Aug. 12 3 p.m. at Minnesota Thomas & Mack Center 4 Aug. 15 9 p.m. vs. Memphis Thomas & Mack Center 5 TBD

* Times listed are Central

CHICAGO BULLS MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2021 ROSTER

(as of 8/4/21, subject to change)

NO. PLAYER POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY YRS. 00 Ryan Daly G 6-5 225 01/06/98 St. Joseph's/USA R 2 Jaylen Adams G 6-0 225 05/04/96 St. Bonaventure/USA 2 3 Devon Dotson G 6-2 185 08/02/99 Kansas/USA 1 12 Ayo Dosunmu G 6-5 200 01/17/00 Illinois/USA R 13 Jerome Robinson G 6-4 190 02/22/97 Boston College/USA 3 14 Omari Spellman C/F 6-8 245 07/21/97 Villanova/USA 2 15 Ethan Thompson G 6-5 195 05/04/99 Oregon State/USA R 16 Tyler Bey F 6-7 215 02/10/98 Colorado/USA 1 19 Marko Simonović C 6-11 220 10/15/99 KK Mega Basket/Montenegro R 22 Sterling Manley F/C 6-11 250 12/18/98 North Carolina/USA R 25 Troy Baxter Jr. F 6-9 200 03/05/96 Morgan State/USA R 44 Patrick Williams F 6-8 227 08/26/01 Florida State/USA 1 77 Simi Shittu F 6-10 240 11/07/99 Vanderbilt/England R

Alphabetical Roster

2 Jaylen Adams 25 Troy Baxter Jr. 16 Tyler Bey 00 Ryan Daly 12 Ayo Dosunmu 3 Devon Dotson 22 Sterling Manley 13 Jerome Robinson 77 Simi Shittu 19 Marko Simonović 14 Omari Spellman 15 Ethan Thompson 44 Patrick Williams

SUMMER LEAGUE HEAD COACH: Damian Cotter

SUMMER LEAGUE ASSISTANT COACHES: Henry Domercant, Paul Miller, Chris Kent, Billy Donovan III, Ty Abbott, Max Rothschild, Amadou Mbodji

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Ayo Dosunmu (i-o doe-SOO-moo); Devon Dotson (duh-VON); Marko Simonović (sim-oh-na-VICH)