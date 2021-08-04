Bulls announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 roster
The Bulls’ first four of five games are set, tipping off with the New Orleans Pelicans on Aug. 9
The Chicago Bulls 13-man roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 will feature the two players from Chicago's 2020 Draft class: Patrick Williams (No. 4) and Marko Simonović (No. 44), as well as the Bulls' pick from this year's Draft, Ayo Dosunmu (No. 38). Bulls Assistant Coach Damian Cotter will be the head coach of Chicago's Summer League team.
The Bulls' first four of five games are set, tipping off with the New Orleans Pelicans on Aug. 9 in a back-to-back with the San Antonio Spurs on Aug. 10. The team will then face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Aug. 12 and Memphis Grizzlies on Aug. 15 before the NBA determines when their fifth game will be played. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Aug. 17. The tiebreak criteria to determine the participants in the Championship Game are available here. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or 17.
The 16th annual MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games apiece during the 10-day, 75-game event. All 75 games of the 10-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.
CHICAGO BULLS MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2021 SCHEDULE
|Game
|DATE
|TIME*
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|1
|Aug. 9
|2 p.m.
|vs. New Orleans
|Cox Pavilion
|2
|Aug. 10
|7. p.m.
|at San Antonio
|Cox Pavilion
|3
|Aug. 12
|3 p.m.
|at Minnesota
|Thomas & Mack Center
|4
|Aug. 15
|9 p.m.
|vs. Memphis
|Thomas & Mack Center
|5
|TBD
* Times listed are Central
CHICAGO BULLS MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2021 ROSTER
(as of 8/4/21, subject to change)[br]
|NO.
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY
|YRS.
|00
|Ryan Daly
|G
|6-5
|225
|01/06/98
|St. Joseph's/USA
|R
|2
|Jaylen Adams
|G
|6-0
|225
|05/04/96
|St. Bonaventure/USA
|2
|3
|Devon Dotson
|G
|6-2
|185
|08/02/99
|Kansas/USA
|1
|12
|Ayo Dosunmu
|G
|6-5
|200
|01/17/00
|Illinois/USA
|R
|13
|Jerome Robinson
|G
|6-4
|190
|02/22/97
|Boston College/USA
|3
|14
|Omari Spellman
|C/F
|6-8
|245
|07/21/97
|Villanova/USA
|2
|15
|Ethan Thompson
|G
|6-5
|195
|05/04/99
|Oregon State/USA
|R
|16
|Tyler Bey
|F
|6-7
|215
|02/10/98
|Colorado/USA
|1
|19
|Marko Simonović
|C
|6-11
|220
|10/15/99
|KK Mega Basket/Montenegro
|R
|22
|Sterling Manley
|F/C
|6-11
|250
|12/18/98
|North Carolina/USA
|R
|25
|Troy Baxter Jr.
|F
|6-9
|200
|03/05/96
|Morgan State/USA
|R
|44
|Patrick Williams
|F
|6-8
|227
|08/26/01
|Florida State/USA
|1
|77
|Simi Shittu
|F
|6-10
|240
|11/07/99
|Vanderbilt/England
|R
SUMMER LEAGUE HEAD COACH: Damian Cotter
SUMMER LEAGUE ASSISTANT COACHES: Henry Domercant, Paul Miller, Chris Kent, Billy Donovan III, Ty Abbott, Max Rothschild, Amadou Mbodji
PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Ayo Dosunmu (i-o doe-SOO-moo); Devon Dotson (duh-VON); Marko Simonović (sim-oh-na-VICH)
NEXT UP: