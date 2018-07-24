Bulls announce 2018-19 Preseason Schedule

This preseason, Chicago will play three home games and two road games. All Bulls preseason games will be broadcast on TV and radio via NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH) and WSCR AM 670. All NBCSCH games will also be streamed live at NBCSportsChicago.com and via the NBC Sports app.

Season tickets, 22-Game Plans and 11-Game Plans are available now by calling 312-455-4000. Single game tickets for preseason and regular season home games (regular season schedule to be announced at a later date) will go on sale on Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at Bulls.com, NBATickets.com and 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

2018-19 CHICAGO BULLS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time (CT) Broadcast Sunday, Sept. 30 New Orleans Pelicans 7:00 p.m. NBCSCH / WSCR AM 670 Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Milwaukee Bucks 7:00 p.m. NBCSCH / WSCR AM 670 Monday, Oct. 8 at Charlotte Hornets 6:00 p.m. NBCSCH / WSCR AM 670 Wednesday, Oct. 10 Indiana Pacers 7:00 p.m. NBCSCH / WSCR AM 670 Friday, Oct. 12 Denver Nuggets 7:00 p.m. NBCSCH / WSCR AM 670

Bulls.com